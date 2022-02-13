ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Daddy Days: Getting inventive with the boys’ messy room

By Caleb Harris
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyOGt_0eDLQLJ200

As the boys are getting older their rooms are getting smaller. It could be that they're getting bigger, their clothes take up more room, and they have accumulated too much stuff. It could also be because they shrunk their room.

As I’m walking by the older two’s room the other day I see a note on the closed door that says, “invienting in this room stay out!”

Naturally, I’m immediately suspicious and I proceed to perform the classic actions of a person crossing railroad tracks or a parent encountering such a sign: I stop, look and listen.

I see no signs of smoke coming from the door, and hear no sounds of bubbling chemicals so I take a breath and relax some.

Then the oldest comes out of the room and I ask him what he’s “invienting”. He says, “just something.” And then he quickly adds, “but it’s NOT a shrink ray like from 'Honey I Shrunk The Kids.'”

My highly calibrated fatherly suspicion meter has gone from low to high alert. Not once have I ever been concerned the boys were building a shrink ray —until I was assured by them they were not.

A cursory look over the room revealed no evidence of anything dangerous, and assuming they hadn’t shrunk their invention, it appeared there was more imaginary inventing going on than actual inventing.

Well, I say there was nothing dangerous but the amount of Legos on the ground waiting to pierce a foot and the number of clothing articles that posed a trip hazard presented evidence of the standard dangers of a messy room.

Unhappily surveying the room, I realized a shrink ray would actually be quite helpful. Step one would be to pile up all their stuff, step two would be to zap it, and step three would be to put the tiny pile inside the closet and have a clean room. From the looks of it they were putting all their efforts into step one.

The war for a clean room (aka the 10 Years War) has been fought in many battles. It used to seem like the issue was going to get better as they got older. There would, in theory, be less toy clutter and more capability in keeping things organized as they grew. But the tide has yet to turn in the war, despite many daily battles won by the parents.

One of the boys, who shall remain nameless, has demonstrated a packrat tendency that borders on early stage hoarder. It’s common for boys to find and retain special items: bird feathers, maybe, a washer or two. But this kid will fill a dresser drawer with clips of paper and broken clothes pins or various bags of rocks. The majority of it is basically trash and some of it is literally trash and yet it all “must” be saved.

Now you see why these surface battles for a clean room aren’t winning the war. Cleaning the surface is only the first level. And I’m a little scared to open the Pandora’s box of this kids’ dresser.

I have to say, I’m now a little disappointed they weren’t working on a shrink ray. It may be the only thing that could help. That or it was an excuse to put up a sign for keeping me out of their room so I wouldn’t see the mess. That’s “invientive” indeed.

Harris and his wife live in Pflugerville with their six sons. Please email comments or suggestions for future columns to thoughtsforcaleb@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newtriernews.org

Hey, Trevs, get a room!

As I trudge up the stairs, burrito and Clif Bar in hand, I arrive at the platform of the stairwell in the back of the cafeteria that serves as the midpoint between the 2nd and 3rd floor. Upon my summiting of the staircase, I catch a horrendous sight: two students canoodling, slumped on the ground, arms holding each other in a warm embrace. I nearly vomit in my mouth, struggling to repress my gastric impulse to display my disgust. Students should save their public displays of affections—PDA—for private venues instead of showcasing their love for all their peers and teachers to see.
CHICAGO, IL
theacorn.com

Messy Valentine?

We all know Valentine’s Day doesn’t always go as planned. This year for Feb. 14, The Acorn is seeking short tales from residents about Valentine’s Day dates and episodes that went awry. It happens. Maybe you got sick halfway through that $250 dinner, or got lost en...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Inventing#The Boys#Invention#Legos
WCJB

Daddy-daughter duos dance ahead of Valentines Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Girl dads across Gainesville danced with their little princesses ahead of Valentines Day. Bouncer Children’s Amusement Center hosted the daddy-daughter dance. The indoor park is a non-profit that is meant to be fun for parents and kids. On Sunday, dads and their daughters dressed up...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
veronews.com

Bonz admires kind-hearted Cody, a real daddy’s boy

Cody Kolbauer is an almost-3-year-old, pure-blood Golden Retreever who looks like he could be in moovies: you know, all that long wavy golden fur, real feathery, great poss-chur. Comin’ out the door with his human into his nice, fenced front yard, Cody greeted me an my assistant with frenly licks and nose bumps, and bounded right up for the Wag-An-Sniff.
PETS
papermag.com

Kim and Kanye's Divorce Is Already Getting Messy

Mom and dad are fighting again. The two, who have been very publicly separated for almost a year, are already finding co-parenting a bit of a challenge. The current point of contention: 8-year-old daughter North's TikTok account. In a move that surely resulted in an urgent phone call from his...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
One Green Planet

Dog Thrown From Moving Car Can’t Understand Why His Family Left Him

Each year, an estimated 3.3 million dogs are surrendered to shelters or taken off the streets in the U.S. alone. It’s a staggering number and doesn’t even account for dogs who live their lives as strays and never make it into a shelter or rescue. Some people have...
PETS
iheart.com

Security Camera Films Massive Flock of Birds Plummeting from Sky in Mexico

A jaw-dropping piece of footage from Mexico shows a massive flock of birds mysteriously plummet to the ground with dozens of the unfortunate creatures perishing from the bizarre event. The very strange incident reportedly occurred in the city of Chihuahua last Monday morning and was captured on video by a security camera. What initially appears to be footage of a quiet street in the community quickly turns into something resembling a horror film as an enormous black cloud suddenly drops from the sky and washes over the road and nearby houses. When the proverbial dust settles, dozens of dead birds can be seen littering the sidewalk and surrounding areas as the more fortunate members of the flock fly away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Emma Thompson on living in a woman’s body: my daughter thrums with life, my mother is frail – and I’m balanced between

I found myself, during our strange, second Covid Christmas, sandwiched between my 22-year-old daughter and my 89-year-old mother. This year, more than ever, the umbilical connection between us tugged at me as I, Janus-in-waiting, observed, monitored and enjoyed the miraculous luxury of three generations together. My daughter has tattoos. I...
RELATIONSHIPS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

701
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy