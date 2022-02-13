ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet explains why he's doing it

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0117Qj_0eDLQIer00

A teenager figured out how to track the movements of Elon Musk's private jet and posted the information on Twitter. Musk personally reached out to ask him to stop. Jack Sweeney says he is holding out for a free Tesla.

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla ‘Dropped the Ball’ on Model X

Elon Musk says the automaker "dropped the ball badly" when it comes to introducing an updated but not completely redesigned version of the Model X. Tesla began building the updated version of the SUV, which costs over $100,000 and is in its sixth year of production, in October 2021, after giving a similar update to the Model S.
ECONOMY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk says the 'fun police' took away Tesla's fart horn

After over a year’s worth of sparring, Tesla finally conceded to the U.S. government last week regarding its electric vehicles’ “Boombox” external car speaker feature. An over-the-air software update was issued, and just like that, half-a-million cars could no longer make fart noises at their drivers’ command; gone in the blink of an eye as if Thanos had snapped his Infinity Gauntlet-clad fingers. But for farts.
MUSIC
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Elon Musk Admits He Made a Mistake

It is an event so rare that it deserves to be underlined, especially since it is not certain that it will happen again:. Elon Musk, the charismatic chief executive of Tesla, who pushed the automotive sector to make a dizzying transformation toward electric vehicles, admitted that he made a mistake. An "idiotic" one.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Does Something You Would Never Expect

It is an event so rare that it deserves to be underlined, especially since it is not certain that it will happen again:. Elon Musk, the charismatic chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, who pushed the automotive sector to make a dizzying transformation toward electric vehicles, admitted that he made a mistake. An "idiotic" one.
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Meme Coin to Buy Tesla for Student Who Tracks Elon Musk’s Private Jet

The saga of the Twitter account that tracks Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder and CEO Elon Musk's private jet reached new heights when the people behind a meme coin inspired by @ElonJet said they would give the college student who created the account a Tesla Model 3 if the crypto's market cap reaches $10 million.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

AdQuick Exec Shares Why He Put Elon Musk’s Tweet On Times Square Billboard

AdQuick Vice President of Growth Chris Gadek shared with me why he put Elon Musk’s response to President Biden on a Times Square billboard earlier this month. Going backward to provide context, President Biden shared a video last month of himself with General Motors CEO Mary Barra. The two were talking about how GM is leading by producing EVs and investing billions into jobs. It was a great speech, but the truth is that Biden was propping up GM as the leader of the industry while GM wasn’t leading. Tesla is leading the EV industry. President Biden has continuously ignored Tesla’s contribution, and this is what fueled the motivation to run the ad in NYC.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk's $40 million tweet comes back to bite him again

In August 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a very expensive tweet. In announcing he was considering taking the electric automaker private, observers saw it as a way to annoy short-sellers, but the announcement still sent investors scrambling, caused regulators to fine Tesla $20 million, and created a class-action lawsuit that looks like it will head to trial. The 2018 tweet set off a chain of events that continued on Monday, when new information about federal oversight was made public.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet
Benzinga

Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account. What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s jet tracker gains FAA approval to continue tracking flights

Elon Musk’s flight-tracking rival Jack Sweeney won a small victory today after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to continue tracking the billionaire’s flights. Sweeney announced that his permission from the FAA, which was submitted via a Freedom of Information Act request, was approved via Twitter....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet on Twitter rejects offer of free Tesla to delete his account

Last month, billionaire Elon Musk messaged a 19-year-old owner of a Twitter account, called the "Elon Musk's Jet" account (@ElonJet), that tracks the tech CEO's private jet, offering him $5,000 to remove his account. The account owner, Jack Sweeney, replied that he wanted more money, stating that the satisfaction he had from running the account would be compensated for no less than $50,000.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
New York Post

Teen tracking Elon Musk’s jet sells shirts showing Tesla boss smoking weed

The 19-year-old who has been tracking Elon Musk’s private jet is now selling merchandise, including shirts showing the world’s richest man smoking marijuana, to promote his flight surveillance-themed Twitter account. Jack Sweeney, who turned down the Tesla chief’s offer of $5,000 to delete the account and was then...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

The teen tracking Elon Musk's jet has started a business to help fund the work, selling merch of Musk smoking weed that says 'I know how high Elon is'

The 19-year-old tracking Elon Musk's private jet has started selling merch to fund the endeavor. Jack Sweeney's business sells shirts showing Musk smoking weed with the text "I know how high Elon is." Sweeney got a job offer from the viral saga and was previously offered $5,000 by Musk to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thebrag.com

This Twitter account tracks Drake, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk’s private jets

A Florida teenager has gone viral after starting a Twitter account that tracks the flight paths of Drake, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk’s private jets. The account, started by 19-year-old college student Jack Sweeney, has racked up so much popularity that he was contacted by Elon Musk who requested that he remove it.
TECHNOLOGY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy