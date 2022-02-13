Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet explains why he's doing it

Related
Autoweek.com
Elon Musk Says Tesla ‘Dropped the Ball’ on Model X
Elon Musk says the automaker "dropped the ball badly" when it comes to introducing an updated but not completely redesigned version of the Model X. Tesla began building the updated version of the SUV, which costs over $100,000 and is in its sixth year of production, in October 2021, after giving a similar update to the Model S.
inputmag.com
Elon Musk says the 'fun police' took away Tesla's fart horn
After over a year’s worth of sparring, Tesla finally conceded to the U.S. government last week regarding its electric vehicles’ “Boombox” external car speaker feature. An over-the-air software update was issued, and just like that, half-a-million cars could no longer make fart noises at their drivers’ command; gone in the blink of an eye as if Thanos had snapped his Infinity Gauntlet-clad fingers. But for farts.
It Won't Be The Same Tesla In The Future: Elon Musk And Others Weigh In
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a thriving EV manufacturing business, thanks to CEO Elon Musk's vision and its early mover advantage. Indications from the Tesla chief suggest that a few years from now, the company may not look anything like it currently does. What Happened: Musk concurred with David Lee,...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Elon Musk Admits He Made a Mistake
It is an event so rare that it deserves to be underlined, especially since it is not certain that it will happen again:. Elon Musk, the charismatic chief executive of Tesla, who pushed the automotive sector to make a dizzying transformation toward electric vehicles, admitted that he made a mistake. An "idiotic" one.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Does Something You Would Never Expect
It is an event so rare that it deserves to be underlined, especially since it is not certain that it will happen again:. Elon Musk, the charismatic chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, who pushed the automotive sector to make a dizzying transformation toward electric vehicles, admitted that he made a mistake. An "idiotic" one.
CharlotteObserver.com
Meme Coin to Buy Tesla for Student Who Tracks Elon Musk’s Private Jet
The saga of the Twitter account that tracks Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder and CEO Elon Musk's private jet reached new heights when the people behind a meme coin inspired by @ElonJet said they would give the college student who created the account a Tesla Model 3 if the crypto's market cap reaches $10 million.
CleanTechnica
AdQuick Exec Shares Why He Put Elon Musk’s Tweet On Times Square Billboard
AdQuick Vice President of Growth Chris Gadek shared with me why he put Elon Musk’s response to President Biden on a Times Square billboard earlier this month. Going backward to provide context, President Biden shared a video last month of himself with General Motors CEO Mary Barra. The two were talking about how GM is leading by producing EVs and investing billions into jobs. It was a great speech, but the truth is that Biden was propping up GM as the leader of the industry while GM wasn’t leading. Tesla is leading the EV industry. President Biden has continuously ignored Tesla’s contribution, and this is what fueled the motivation to run the ad in NYC.
Elon Musk's $40 million tweet comes back to bite him again
In August 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a very expensive tweet. In announcing he was considering taking the electric automaker private, observers saw it as a way to annoy short-sellers, but the announcement still sent investors scrambling, caused regulators to fine Tesla $20 million, and created a class-action lawsuit that looks like it will head to trial. The 2018 tweet set off a chain of events that continued on Monday, when new information about federal oversight was made public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet
Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account. What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s jet tracker gains FAA approval to continue tracking flights
Elon Musk’s flight-tracking rival Jack Sweeney won a small victory today after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to continue tracking the billionaire’s flights. Sweeney announced that his permission from the FAA, which was submitted via a Freedom of Information Act request, was approved via Twitter....
New York Post
Joe Biden finally says the word ‘Tesla’ after Elon Musk’s complaints
Joe Biden said the word “Tesla” for the first time since taking office — after repeated complaints from CEO Elon Musk that the president has been unfairly ignoring the electric automaker. “Since 2021, companies have announced investments totaling more than $200 billion in domestic manufacturing here in...
Teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet on Twitter rejects offer of free Tesla to delete his account
Last month, billionaire Elon Musk messaged a 19-year-old owner of a Twitter account, called the "Elon Musk's Jet" account (@ElonJet), that tracks the tech CEO's private jet, offering him $5,000 to remove his account. The account owner, Jack Sweeney, replied that he wanted more money, stating that the satisfaction he had from running the account would be compensated for no less than $50,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Latest Patent Is 'A Bigger Win Than It May Seem'
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is constantly innovating, trying to stay ahead of the rising EV tide. And a new patent from Tesla shows it's thinking about every aspect of the vehicle, electric or otherwise. Tesla's newest patent, as shared by Tesmanian, shows the company will be making headlights that will...
The teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is now starting a business to monitor the flights of other billionaires
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The teen who tried and failed to get $50,000 to stop publicly tracking Elon Musk’s flights is now going into business —tracking the flights of other CEOs and business leaders.
New York Post
Teen tracking Elon Musk’s jet sells shirts showing Tesla boss smoking weed
The 19-year-old who has been tracking Elon Musk’s private jet is now selling merchandise, including shirts showing the world’s richest man smoking marijuana, to promote his flight surveillance-themed Twitter account. Jack Sweeney, who turned down the Tesla chief’s offer of $5,000 to delete the account and was then...
Benzinga
Teen Who Asked For $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Says The Tesla CEO Has Blocked Him On Twitter
TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Sweeney had made a counter offer of $50,000 or an internship opportunity to shut down the service. The teenager is still hopeful Musk would return to the bargaining table.
Business Insider
The teen tracking Elon Musk's jet has started a business to help fund the work, selling merch of Musk smoking weed that says 'I know how high Elon is'
The 19-year-old tracking Elon Musk's private jet has started selling merch to fund the endeavor. Jack Sweeney's business sells shirts showing Musk smoking weed with the text "I know how high Elon is." Sweeney got a job offer from the viral saga and was previously offered $5,000 by Musk to...
Elon Musk got into a debate with a teenager who’s tweeting the location of his private jet. It didn’t go well
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk has learned a lesson that parents around the world have known for a while: It’s a Herculean effort to get a teenager who has dug his heels in to change his mind.
thebrag.com
This Twitter account tracks Drake, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk’s private jets
A Florida teenager has gone viral after starting a Twitter account that tracks the flight paths of Drake, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk’s private jets. The account, started by 19-year-old college student Jack Sweeney, has racked up so much popularity that he was contacted by Elon Musk who requested that he remove it.
Maxim
Florida College Student Demands $50,000 To Stop Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet on Twitter
“Can you take this down? It is a security risk,” the Tesla billionaire reportedly DM’d the 19-year-old student. Elon Musk will have to fork over $50,000—or possibly a new Tesla—if he wants a popular Twitter account to quit tracking his private jet online. Jack Sweeney, a...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0