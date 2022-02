Andriana Avent poured in 32 points as Texas Southern pulled away from the Southern women’s basketball team in the fourth quarter in an 87-77 win in Houston. Southern (10-14, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) held a 63-62 lead after three quarters, but Texas Southern used a 9-1 run to take a 77-68 lead with four minutes left. The Jaguars could get no closer than seven points the rest of the game.

