Freeway's one of Philadelphia's most revered MCs who's earned the respect from his peers and his fans through his barwork. It's not just the strength of his pen but his ability to convey his emotions through his words. This week, the rapper took to the 'Gram where he shared a new freestyle in honor of his two children that passed away. Freeway dabbles into a more melodic flow as he describes the grief of losing his kids, Jihad and Harmony.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO