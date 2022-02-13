ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Nick Baumgartner does his best Will Ferrell impression

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, China — One of them is an Olympic gold medalist in mixed team snowboardcross. The other is a comedian known for movies like "Elf" and "Anchorman." And Winter Olympics viewers on social media couldn't get enough of the similarities between them. As American Nick Baumgartner gave interviews...

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
