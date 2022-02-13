ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Monday: New and Renewed

By Sabbath School Lesson
ssnet.org
 1 day ago

The promise of a new covenant in Hebrews refers back to Jeremiah. According to Jeremiah, God’s promise of a new covenant was, in fact, a renewal of the covenant that He had first made with Israel through Moses (Jeremiah 31:31-34). It could be argued, then, that Jeremiah 31 was not strictly...

ssnet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Religious people are increasingly attending worship services in the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, Garret Bernal and his family missed a recent Sunday church service. So he strapped on a virtual reality headset and explored what it would be like to worship in the metaverse.
RICHMOND, VA
creation.com

Jonah’s witness to the Creator God

Posted on homepage: 7 February 2022 (GMT+10) Jonah’s story is often reduced to the portion where he is in the belly of a ‘great fish’ for three days. However, this account (likely written down by Jonah himself) is far richer than just this one detail. Ironically, while Jonah fled in an attempt to avoid telling Gentiles about God’s impending judgment, he ended up witnessing not only to Nineveh, the city to which he was originally sent, but also to the sailors he encountered as he was fleeing.
RELIGION
harlanenterprise.net

Angels Watching Over Us

The last thing I expected to hear so early this morning was that two friends had been in a car wreck. The call came from their former pastor’s wife to pray for them. At the time of the call, one was on her way to the hospital in an ambulance, and the other was still in the vehicle waiting to be extracted.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Jesus
Person
Moses
kiowacountysignal.com

What’s going on? Jesus is coming soon!

If there is one question that most of us are asking ourselves on a daily basis, it’s ….. What in the world is going on? And then the next question would be….. When are things ever gonna get back to normal? Well my answer is “I don’t think we’re ever going back to the way it used to be.” I really don’t because I believe all the things that are going on are pointing us to a direction that we should have been looking to long before now. That is to God. I believe the world is falling to pieces, but at the same time God’s plan is coming together. If we’re really honest with ourselves, we have become spoiled babies in a lot of ways. We have gotten used to having things our way. We were settled into a lifestyle where we expected things just to continue on like they were, we were comfortable, and we took things for granted. So the only way to break up that pattern is to shake up the boat a little. I don’t think there’s a person alive whose life has not been turned upside down to some extent. How have we handled it? We complain, some try to hide while others look for answers, many times in all the wrong places and people. I honestly believe that God is allowing all this to happen so we will quit hanging on to the things of this world and hang on to Him. Ask yourself right now, what things are you hanging on to? What is so prevalent in your Earthly life that you think you can’t do without? I believe that people as a whole aren’t going to turn to God until they realize the things of this world can’t give them what they truly want. Or it will be when things get so bad, they’ll have no place to look but up to the Lord.
RELIGION
casscountynow.com

This Same Jesus

Jesus took the apostles, headed for the Mt. of Olives, and commanded them to remain in Jerusalem and wait for the promise of the Father.Acts 1:9-11. And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up, and a cloud received him out of their sight. And ...
RELIGION
stjpc.org

Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time And Jesus said, “Amen, I say to you, no prophet is accepted in his own native place.'”

If we become a star athlete or acquire great wealth our high school or home town may honor us as “Person of the Year” or dedicate a plaque to us. But if we challenge people to do great things, there may be no plaque for us. Jesus entered the synagogue in his home town of Nazareth and read a passage from Isaiah that prophesied the coming of the Messiah and then He said it had been fulfilled in their midst. The people of Nazareth knew Jesus well. He grew up and lived among them. He was one of them. He was like them. He had not yet done anything to indicate that He was the Messiah, but the people knew the Messiah would do great things. If Jesus was the Messiah, there was no reason why they, too, could not do great things. If Jesus could not prove to them that He was the Messiah, there would be no pressure on them to be better than they wanted to be. Jesus knew that familiarity breeds doubt. He challenged the people of Nazareth to accept Him despite their doubt – to have faith in Him. Do we sometimes doubt Jesus? Do we accept Him as Messiah despite our doubt? Do we have faith in Him?
RELIGION
The Marion Star

Pastor column: Why did Jesus go to the cross?

I think the main reasons are given in First Peter chapter 1 verses 18 through 20. Let's discover, together, the answer to the question, “Why did Jesus go to the cross?”. First, there was a plan to finish. Verse 20, tells us that what Jesus did was planned “before the creation of the world.” God planned that Jesus would die on the cross for the sins of man. This was an old plan in God’s heart before sin was ever in the heart of man!
MARION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Covenant#High Priest#Word Of God#San Francisco#Israelite
Laurinburg Exchange

God has it under control

Think for a moment if you have lived at any length of time of a moment when you found yourself in the twilight zone; somebody may be there today; the sudden loss of a loved one; a relative, friend or somebody we know who was rushed to the hospital; intensive cancer treatment; four or five people that we know battling the covid virus and other terminal diseases; loss of homes in fire, automobile accidents, serious health problems that rock our world.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Jesus Opens Doors for You

The seed planted in the good earth represents those who hear the Word, embrace it, and produce a harvest beyond their wildest dreams. Mark 4:20 (MSG) After I spoke at a neighboring church when they were between pastors, I got an email from their worship leader. He wrote, “We’d like to have you preach for us on a regular basis until we find a pastor. How often can you come back?”
RELIGION
thewestsidegazette.com

‘BIBLE TRIVIA’

What is the abbreviation for a Doctor of Theology?. What is the abbreviation for a Doctor of Ministry?. According to scripture what was unique about the man forced to assist Jesus in carrying His cross? And what was his name?. Who was the author of the Book of Revelation?. Can...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Google
Hampshire Review

Why read your Bible?

For some, you’ve probably started reading through the Bible at the beginning of the year. For others, maybe you’ve thought about it, but never actually got around to it. There may even be some wondering why you should read your Bible at all. Whether you’ve already started, want...
RELIGION
theapopkavoice.com

Hidden figures: How black women preachers spoke truth to power

Each semester I greet the students who file into my preaching class at Howard University with a standard talk. The talk is not an overview of the basics – techniques of sermon preparation or sermon delivery, as one might expect. Outlining the basics is not particularly difficult. The greatest...
RELIGION
ssnet.org

6: Jesus, the Faithful Priest – SPD Discipleship Video

This video is produced by the South Pacific Division Discipleship team. Leigh Rice is the leader of the Discipleship Ministry Team at the South Pacific Division of Seventh-day Adventists that produces this series of videos. 6: Jesus, the Faithful Priest – SPD Discipleship Video — No Comments. Please...
RELIGION
The Weekly Challenger

Facing What’s Forward

Pastor Brian K. Brown, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. Genesis 7 (Noah’s account of facing forward) Our study in the “Facing What’s Forward” series allows us to again revisit, review, and consider Noah’s account of what moving forward brought in the many days, weeks, months, and years of his life. As we examine these accounts, it is necessary to consider the goodness of God, even in knowing life in Noah’s time were not all positive; we hold to the belief that God will take care of us.
RELIGION
nolangroupmedia.com

Peace is available through Christ Jesus

In the pursuit of peace in 2022, a scripture that we should consider is from the Book of Acts in the Bible. Chapter 3, verse 19 reads: ‘Repent, and be converted, that your sins may be slotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.”
RELIGION
Bonner County Daily Bee

God calls on us to love one another

In John Chapter 15 verse 12 and 13, Jesus says that His commandment is to love one another the way that He has loved us. Jesus then says that there is no greater love anyone has known but to lay down one’s life for his friend. What if you don’t agree with the way your friend lives their life? Is this the way we are still to love them?
RELIGION
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Have you ever asked God for a sign

Judges 6:33-40 Have you ever asked God for a sign? I sure have. Many times in life, when we Christians face a big decision, we beg God to reveal to us the correct path. And let me be clear: it is NEVER wrong to seek God and want to know his direction for your life. But is it right to ask God for signs to confirm his Word? Read the story of Gideon in Judges 6 and you will find a wonderful examination of whether God gives signs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy