Kerri Bartlett: Next era to begin for Daily Herald at new location

Staff at The Daily Herald will begin a new chapter at a new location in Columbia as early as this spring.

We will be moving into our beautiful new office space at 609 Garden Street, now being renovated, in the heart of downtown Columbia. We can walk to city hall or the courthouse and grab a coffee along the way.

The 2,000-square foot building is equipped to meet our needs with space to write, collaborate, brainstorm and hold meetings and interviews. Although the brick building is two-stories, the Herald will occupy the first floor.

The location positions the Herald in a visible part of downtown Columbia, anchoring the paper as an integral piece of the community, continuing its almost 175-year old legacy.

Although, I will miss the previous iconic 1960s building with its rich history as a once bustling institution with a daily printing press, I am proud that the building will continue to benefit citizens as a second court house. I am proud that the repurposed building, once updated and refreshed, will get its own new beginning as a place serving Maury Countians and the county government into the future.

Meanwhile, a few blocks over, we get to forge our own new path at the new location for years to come. Over the next few weeks, you will see fast progress after leasing the building last fall. With all city codes and permits in place, windows and flooring are scheduled to be installed this week, and soon after, a fresh coat of paint inside.

When the Daily Herald building was sold, we busily scoured the real estate in downtown Columbia trying to find the perfect spot that would build a firm foundation for the Herald's future. After a few hit and misses, the space on Garden Street emerged as a prime spot for the Herald to grow in the county seat. And having our own parking lot, I have to admit, was a very attractive feature. We are fortunate to now have reserved parking spaces as Columbia grows.

We have new shiny desks with buttons to elevate its height, allowing us to stand or sit while we work, a break room, a conference room and a couple of pocket rooms to conduct interviews.

We are still here. We have not stopped. The coverage of our talented staff continues rain, sleet, shine, remote or in-person. We continue to forge ahead covering beats like we always do in city and county government, including the county school board coupled with human interest stories, entertainment, weekend events and many subjects in between.

Please watch for the latest coverage in the 2022 Maury County General Election and the state and city elections in August and November respectively.

One of the things I like most about our location is that we get to be in the middle of the action in growing Columbia. We can watch new businesses grow right across the street, support them and participate in the community. We can also keep an eye on our city and county governments close by and walk to the meetings.

Another exciting aspect is meeting with staff daily to collaborate, brainstorm and operate under one roof since the beginning of coronavirus. When the spread forced us to work remotely, we weren't able to fully return due to the swift sale of our building last year. However, it will be rejuvenating to soon be working side by side.

I have high hopes for the Herald's future, and you are a part of it too. Your readership is valued.

Be part of the Herald's future

Please send us submissions. We are always accepting them. Are you planning a church event? Opening a new business or nonprofit? Did you have a ribbon-cutting or a check presentation? Is one of your relatives turning 100? We'd like to know. Although we might not be able to make it to all community events, please send us pictures from your event (with names labeled from left to right), and we will consider your material for an upcoming edition.

Also, please share your thoughts in a letter to the editor or column about city, county and state government, politics or the happenings in your community.

I hope you've caught some of our in-depth coverage throughout the past year, including coverage of the 75th anniversary of the 1946 uprising in the Bottom, a feature on the development of 8th Street, entertainment features, a slew of school and county commission news, and the recent coverage of the Republican caucus affecting the upcoming elections. There's much more to come.

See you soon on Garden Street!