BOSSIP Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of February 14

By thatsmybiz
 1 day ago

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by c hecking what the stars have in store?

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

We’re back with another week of astrological forecast s, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

With both Mercury and the Sun in Aquarius, the analytical parts of our soul will rise to the surface and Mars and Venus in Capricorn will spotlight areas in our lives where more attention and changes are needed. Capricorn’s “let’s get to the bottom” line energy may cause communication snags when it comes to sensitive matters (especially of the romantic variety), so be extra mindful. If your Valentine’s Day left you in the dumps, do a vision board around love, speak with your partner (if you have one) and take some time to assess what parts of your inner child remain unhealed in this area. The full moon in Leo on the 16th is a great time to do a glamour ritual in order to enhance your overall physical and energetic attractiveness both to yourself and others. Do this on Wednesday morning: Get naked and stare into a full-length mirror and touch all of your “perceived” flaws and say “You are a work of art and always on a journey.” Then grab a glass jar filled with honey and write down a $5 bill all of the things you love about yourself. Place the bill into the jar, add in some lavender and rose essential oil, a few sprinkles of salt, and meditate for 30 mins with a heart chakra meditation that you find on YouTube. For the remainder of the week sit a tea light candle on the jar of honey and recite out loud all of the things that you love about yourself while looking in the mirror. Take note of how your self-love rises as well as the appreciation of your essence by others. Repeat this ritual on Fridays on a monthly basis especially on the days when your self-esteem is running low. Wearing gold tones on this day will enhance the ritual.

Alrighty, let’s get into these horoscopes!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN: The full moon in Leo on the 16th and the continuous stationed of Mars in your sign is gonna have you feelin’ ya self all next week. And while that’s fine, just don’t forget the little people. This is definitely a week for grandiose plans (with hypher details for execution) and heavy socializing. There may be a small windfall of cash by week’s end via a promotion or additional work.

RED FLAG: Mind your manners this week especially if you’re on a bit of a high horse.
SWEET SPOT: Wears tones of gold and silver will bring you a lot of luck this week at public facing functions.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!

LIFESTYLE
