Sports

Winter Olympics: Tumbling skiers, nap time & dancing on snow - day nine best bits

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch some of the best moments from day nine of...

www.bbc.co.uk

NHPR

With warming winters, mushers and sled dogs face changes to a sport they love

Teams of sled dogs and mushers from across the United States and Canada visited Laconia this weekend for the 93rd annual World Championship Sled Dog Derby. Racers were in good spirits, though they faced slushy conditions on Friday and Saturday – a situation that has become more common, many mushers said, as climate change causes winters to warm.
LACONIA, NH
NewsBreak
Sports
The Valley Reporter

Mad River Glen launches new junior backcountry skiing program

Mad River Glen (MRG) is offering a new backcountry program for 14- to 18-year-olds, led by Kel Rossiter. Rossiter, Burlington, is a certified backcountry guide with the International Federation of Mountain Guides Associations. He is also an avid rock and ice climber. He started lift skiing at a young age. His family lived in Connecticut for a time (they were a military family) and took ski trips to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
My North.com

Michigan Backcountry Skiing Brings Freedom & Untouched Snow

Play in powder! Grab your skis and head to Benzie County for backcountry skiing and a new perspective. Explore the path less traveled on this outdoor winter adventure in Northern Michigan. On a Friday morning in early February, following a fresh snowfall, I met my friend Jeff at his family’s...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
KGET

Taylor’s Trials: Skiing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the third winter edition of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub tries to avoid the trees and traverse his way through the frozen terrain at Alta Sierra Ski Resort. After his first-ever ski lesson, Taylor takes on the bunny slopes for a shot at glory in the Golden Empire. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Valley Reporter

Valley resorts hit with major snowfall to skiers and snowboarders’ delight

After a slow start to the season, late last week ski resorts throughout central and northern Vermont finally got what eager skiers have been waiting for -- snow. Sugarbush Resort’s website says the mountain received 19 inches of fresh powder from Thursday through Saturday. Word got out -- Friday morning the line of traffic to get to Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak wound all the way down the Sugarbush Access Road. It took this reporter about an hour and a half to get up from Waitsfield Village to Lincoln Peak, beginning around 8:45 a.m. By 10:15 or so, E Lot was full and cars were being routed to the F overflow lot.
WAITSFIELD, VT
Travel + Leisure

Skijoring Is Like Waterskiing — Except With Snow and Horses — and I Tried It at This Montana Resort

It was the Mountain West afternoon I'd long dreamed of: powder-dusted pines, grazing bison in the distance, and air so crisp I could see my breath. Except, I never did end up seeing it. I'd spent the last hours of Montana daylight nervously on skis, being pulled by a rescue horse through a slalom course of twists, turns, and a final jump that caused such immense tension I'd barely let out a breath.
MONTANA STATE
Wichita Eagle

A beach...in the snow? A Colorado ski resort is making this odd occurrence a reality

A new concept is coming to the snowy mountaintop of Aspen Mountain come Presidents Day — but it won’t last forever. It’s called “Snow Beach” and will consist of the Aspen Skiing Co. renting out private cabanas for guests to lounge around on for a couple hours in “a setting previously reserved for summer and fall activations,” a news release said. Guests will be treated with beach-themed decor and food, including black truffle pizza, housemade kettle corn and even bottle service, depending on which package the guests choose.
TRAVEL
blueridgeoutdoors

Fun Is Just Beginning at Bryce Resort

January has delivered the goods at Bryce Resort! With a combination of natural snow and non stop snowmaking the mountain is boasting one of its deepest bases in a long time. Located just 2 hours west of DC, Bryce is an easy destination for a weekend getaway. With 100 percent of skiable terrain open, the mountain has something to offer for all skill levels. Featuring three different beginner runs and a highly reputable snowsports school, Bryce is the perfect place to take your first turns. Even if you consider yourself a powder hound who will travel far for snow, this isn’t a mountain to skip over.
LIFESTYLE
subletteexaminer.com

Skijoring teams return at annual Winter Carnival

Well over 100 teams entered the annual Pinedale Winter Carnival skijoring competition over the weekend as part of the festival. Teams from across western Wyoming, Idaho and Utah made their ways to the Pinedale Rodeo Grounds to navigate the course. License plates from across the country made the journey on a pair of pristine February days with only a mild chill.
PINEDALE, WY
UpNorthLive.com

North American VASA races return to Timber Ridge Resort

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After a year-long hiatus, the North American VASA Festival of Races returned and was met with excitement from racers eager to compete. “Last year's event was canceled due to Covid,” said Brian Beauchamp, a member of the VASA board of directors. “It made this...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

