Winter Olympics: Tumbling skiers, nap time & dancing on snow - day nine best bits

After a slow start to the season, late last week ski resorts throughout central and northern Vermont finally got what eager skiers have been waiting for -- snow. Sugarbush Resort’s website says the mountain received 19 inches of fresh powder from Thursday through Saturday. Word got out -- Friday morning the line of traffic to get to Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak wound all the way down the Sugarbush Access Road. It took this reporter about an hour and a half to get up from Waitsfield Village to Lincoln Peak, beginning around 8:45 a.m. By 10:15 or so, E Lot was full and cars were being routed to the F overflow lot.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO