WATCH: Best of warmup highlights for outgoing traded Celtics Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder

By Justin Quinn
 1 day ago
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Whenever a team makes major moves at an NBA trade deadline as the Boston Celtics did this year, the bulk of fan and analyst attention is on the incoming haul acquired by the club, with the outgoing players in the deal usually a mere afterthought if addressed in depth at all.

But these are real people with real ties to the city, the fans, and their teammates, and should be paid respect for the work they put in with the franchise. With this in mind, let’s take a moment to pay our respects to the play of former Celtics Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, and Dennis Schroder, all of which are now sporting different uniforms when on the clock.

A tribute highlights video was put together in their honor by fan YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski in the clip embedded below — give it a watch to reminisce about the best plays they had in green and white.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

