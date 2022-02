Having a dog of my own, this story hit deep. Sadly, on Wednesday, February 9, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office said farewell to one of their own: a K-9 officer by the name of Rony (pronounced "Ron-ee"). Rony's assigned officer was Captain Paul Douglas of the Bristol County Sheriff's K-9 Unit. In fact, he was more than just Douglas's partner, he was a beloved part of his family.

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO