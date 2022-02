Late on Sunday night, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek confirmed that the service wiped several archival episodes of its flagship podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, at the request of its host, Joe Rogan, who had been recorded on said show saying the N-word multiple times in many different contexts. It’s unclear how many episodes were removed at Rogan’s request and how many were deleted for other reasons. In total, 103 episodes of the podcast’s archives are no longer available on Spotify. Rogan himself apologized for his use of the racial slur, but it wasn’t enough to close the book on this nasty...

