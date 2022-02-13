Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade for Bucs as Tom Brady Replacement?

Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith will have a voice in the matter of how to deal with - and how to deal - quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But suddenly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in search of a replacement for the retired Tom Brady, seem to want a voice as well.

"In time, things work themselves out, there's a lot of things we have to get through with that," Smith said on Good Morning Football.

Lovie's cool demeanor might serve helpful here as Houston continues to navigate the dual issues of 1) Watson wanting to be traded and 2) Watson sitting in limbo, having not played for the Texans since the 2020 season while embroiled in 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct - a fact that makes him less attractive, at least for now, to bidding teams.

Still, along comes Tampa Bay, with NFL Network noting that the Bucs have entered the field of potential bidders and are "doing homework'' on the concept (while also doing the same regarding Russell Wilson in Seattle.

NFL Draft: Is No. 3 Too High To For Texans To Draft Safety Kyle Hamilton?

Kyle Hamilton is an All-American standout, but is his position too rich for the Texans to draft at No. 3?

26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Should The Texans and Cardinals Trade Disgruntled Quarterbacks?

Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson are unhappy with their current situations, should the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals consider swapping disgruntled quarterbacks?

28 minutes ago

28 minutes ago

Texans Free Agency: 5 Offensive Targets

Here are five potential free agency targets for the Houston Texans.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

The Watson deposition date is set for later this month. That might offer some clarity on the legal side; if he would agree to settle with accusers, making the legal entanglements go away? Had Watson done that last fall, he'd have been traded to the Miami Dolphins by now.

Smith was cool, calm, and collected in turning his press conference focus on the performance of rookie quarterback Davis Mills and his experiences coaching against Houston's third-round pick last year when Lovie was the defensive coordinator under now-fired coach David Culley.

"Davis Mills came in and did some good things," Smith said. "You know, when you're not the starter you get a chance to go against the one defense each week so I got a chance to see him in a lot of different situations, he played about as well as any of the rookie quarterbacks did last year. So, excited about some of the things he can bring, and we'll see how the Deshaun Watson deal ends up."

What Houston needs to "see''? A radical - for the better - chance in its cap and draft pick situation, with the idea that Watson's trade value might bring three first-round picks and more. That, and multiple bidders, is how the Watson situation can best "work itself out."