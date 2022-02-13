ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade for Bucs as Tom Brady Replacement?

By Mike Fisher
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 1 day ago

Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith will have a voice in the matter of how to deal with - and how to deal - quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But suddenly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in search of a replacement for the retired Tom Brady, seem to want a voice as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSk6V_0eDLM5q900

"In time, things work themselves out, there's a lot of things we have to get through with that," Smith said on Good Morning Football.

Lovie's cool demeanor might serve helpful here as Houston continues to navigate the dual issues of 1) Watson wanting to be traded and 2) Watson sitting in limbo, having not played for the Texans since the 2020 season while embroiled in 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct - a fact that makes him less attractive, at least for now, to bidding teams.

Still, along comes Tampa Bay, with NFL Network noting that the Bucs have entered the field of potential bidders and are "doing homework'' on the concept (while also doing the same regarding Russell Wilson in Seattle.

NFL Draft: Is No. 3 Too High To For Texans To Draft Safety Kyle Hamilton?

Kyle Hamilton is an All-American standout, but is his position too rich for the Texans to draft at No. 3?

26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Should The Texans and Cardinals Trade Disgruntled Quarterbacks?

Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson are unhappy with their current situations, should the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals consider swapping disgruntled quarterbacks?

28 minutes ago

28 minutes ago

Texans Free Agency: 5 Offensive Targets

Here are five potential free agency targets for the Houston Texans.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

The Watson deposition date is set for later this month. That might offer some clarity on the legal side; if he would agree to settle with accusers, making the legal entanglements go away? Had Watson done that last fall, he'd have been traded to the Miami Dolphins by now.

Smith was cool, calm, and collected in turning his press conference focus on the performance of rookie quarterback Davis Mills and his experiences coaching against Houston's third-round pick last year when Lovie was the defensive coordinator under now-fired coach David Culley.

"Davis Mills came in and did some good things," Smith said. "You know, when you're not the starter you get a chance to go against the one defense each week so I got a chance to see him in a lot of different situations, he played about as well as any of the rookie quarterbacks did last year. So, excited about some of the things he can bring, and we'll see how the Deshaun Watson deal ends up."

What Houston needs to "see''? A radical - for the better - chance in its cap and draft pick situation, with the idea that Watson's trade value might bring three first-round picks and more. That, and multiple bidders, is how the Watson situation can best "work itself out."

Comments / 6

Timothy McCaskey
1d ago

It would be a great fit. Tom Brady was great at grabbing deflated footballs and Deshaun Watson is great at grabbing inflated breasts.

Reply(2)
6
Related
ClutchPoints

Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady retirement

The NFL world will have to get used to a new reality next season – one that doesn’t include Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback announced his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from Super Bowl contention. But according to Rob Gronkowski, we won’t need to get too comfortable with the arrangement just yet.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round. “[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson To Tampa Bay? Fans React To Rumors

On Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are “leaving the door open” for Tom Brady to return for the 2022 season. However, if he decides to stay retired, the Buccaneers have contingency plans in place. According to Rapoport, the team has done “extensive homework” on a potential Deshaun Watson trade. The team is also “expected to explore” a trade for Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Tom Brady
Person
David Culley
Person
Kyle Hamilton
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Is Jealous Of Players Like Tom Brady And Michael Jordan: "My Book Is Okay, I Got 4 Rings. But His Book, Him And Jordan... They Have Like, Unbelievable Books."

There is very little that Shaquille O'Neal hasn't achieved in his life. Playing alongside Kobe Bryant for the Los Angeles Lakers during his prime, Shaq dominated the NBA like only a handful of players ever have, winning 3 titles in a row before adding another alongside Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat. There are very few players in any sport that can match the success O'Neal saw in his career, but there are some that managed to surpass it as well.
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Tom Brady’s hilarious Super Bowl tweet goes viral

It is officially Super Bowl Sunday and Tom Brady will not be participating. Earlier today, Brady got a ‘time-sensitive’ alert on his phone reminding him that Super Bowl LVI is today. Brady tweeted out that alert with a pretty funny caption. “Sh*t,” Brady tweeted. Instead, he will...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned For A Tom Brady Comeback

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year. But will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback actually stay retired?. Not everyone is buying it. Many are starting to believe that Brady will eventually un-retire. But will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Deshaun Watson Trade#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfl Network#All American#Arizona Cardinals#Texans Free Agency
FanSided

Mac Jones’ work ethic in question, Patriots QB acting like a prima donna

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones should be hard at work this offseason rather than frolicking around Super Bowl week like a prima donna. The alternate Pro Bowler, a truly meaningless designation if there ever was one, has been wasting valuable time during Super Bowl week when he should be hard at work steeling himself for a run there himself next season. If this sounds like it’s calling out Mr. Jones, it certainly is.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL legend Joe Montana makes bold prediction for Tom Brady’s retirement

The NFL’s biggest game of the year is about to take place. While everyone is preparing for Super Bowl 56, legendary quarterback Joe Montana has provided his opinion on Tom Brady’s retirement. Montana went as far as to provide a prediction on what’s in store for Brady’s future. Things could get interesting in the upcoming offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Tom Brady-Less Bucs Reportedly Mulling Runs At These Star Quarterbacks

If Tom Brady stays retired — and that apparently is a big “if” — the Bucs reportedly might swing big at the quarterback position. Tampa Bay still has one of the best rosters in the NFL, and a high-end quarterback could help the Buccaneers remain contenders in a post-Brady world. Two stars they might consider pursuing: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and controversial Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reveals How He’s Spending Super Bowl Sunday

In just a few hours, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the Super Bowl. While the Rams and Bengals are playing for a Lombardi Trophy, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is taking the weekend off. He and his family took a trip to Costa Rica for the weekend, according to TMZ.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady retirement: Buccaneers not ruling out possible return of future Hall of Famer in 2022, per report

Tom Brady and Super Bowl Sundays have become mostly synonymous over the past 22 years, but this time it's for a much different reason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback won't be participating in The Big Game this year, having been eliminated by the very same Los Angeles Rams who'll soon play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, but he's still a major headline -- having decided to retire from the NFL this offseason. Don't go clearing out his Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker just yet, though.
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy