Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet explains why he's doing it

Elon Musk is a creator! With Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, he aims to change how the world travels and lives. A while ago, Musk met with another creator, Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old but certainly didn’t like his creation and wanted the teenager to shut it down. Sweeney built a Twitter bot that tracks Musk’s private flights. The college freshman made a Twitter bot, @ElonJet, that follows the flight movements of the tech billionaire, who is worth $242 billion. Indeed, a security risk for the Space X founder, Musk, got in touch with Jack Sweeney over Twitter DM last fall.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 DAYS AGO