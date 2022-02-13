Superb Owl Sunday VI

A special Sunday event: our sixth annual photographic essay celebrating such magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America and are captured here in photos from recent years. If you have some time today before the big game (or are skipping the event entirely), I invite you to take a look. It is always a hoot to put this collection together.

A Eurasian eagle-owl spreads out its body and feathers in a threat display. # Mihail1981 / iStockphoto / Getty

A barn owl flies near an apple orchard in Noord Brabant in the Netherlands. # Henk Bogaard / iStockphoto / Getty

A burrowing owl is seen at the British Falconry Fair, held at the National Center for Birds of Prey at Duncombe Park in Northern England on June 27, 2021. # Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty

A portrait of a snowy owl # Hendrik Demiddele / 500px / Getty

A great gray owl takes off from a small tree in a snowy taiga forest near Kuusamo, Finland. # Karl Ander Adami / iStockphoto / Getty

A Eurasian eagle-owl is seen at a shopping festival in Kuwait City on February 10, 2017. # Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty

A snowy owl flies above water on a snowy day in the Netherlands. # Henk Bogaard / iStockphoto / Getty

A young Eurasian scops owl perches on a man's hand. # MriyaWildlife / iStockphoto / Getty

A barred owl perches in the woods. # Harry Collins / iStockphoto / Getty

An Indian eagle-owl is silhouetted against a dusky sky in Pavagada Solar Park in Thirumani village, Karnataka, India, on October 9, 2021. # Abhishek Chinnappa / Getty

Eurasian eagle-owls look on during a meetup of the Kuwait Owl Team, a local group dedicated to the protection and proliferation of owls, in Kuwait City on March 6, 2021. # Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty

Falconer Giovanna Piccolo performs with her Eurasian eagle-owl at Roma World theme park in Rome, Italy, on May 9, 2021. # Yara Nardi / Reuters

A Eurasian eagle-owl flies through a forest. # Jan Rozehnal / iStockphoto / Getty

An eastern screech owl perches at the edge of its nest, enjoying a small burst of sunshine on a freezing day in the Laurentian Forest in Canada. # Marcophotos / iStockphoto / Getty

A group of owls is seen at the National Zoo of El Salvador, in San Salvador, on June 15, 2017. # Oscar Rivera / AFP / Getty

An owl sits on the beach in Malibu, California, as the Woolsey fire approached on November 9, 2018. # Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty

A studio portrait of a Ural owl # Henrik Sorensen / Getty

An American flag flies in the distance as a rare snowy owl looks down from its perch atop the large stone orb of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at the entrance to Union Station in Washington, D.C, on January 7, 2022. # Carolyn Kaster / AP

A great gray owl flies over a field in Kuusamo, Finland. # Karl Ander Adami / iStockphoto / Getty

A close view of a young barred eagle-owl, also called the Malay eagle-owl # Shelyna Long / iStockphoto / Getty

A young owl is fed chicken livers before being released into the wild in Uşak, Turkey, on August 5, 2019. The owl was treated by the head of Uşak's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, veterinarian Nebahat Avcu, after being found injured.

A spotted wood owl sits on a tree branch in a park in Singapore on May 27, 2021. # Roslan Rahman / AFP / Getty

A Eurasian eagle-owl looks at students from a local school after the release of a five-month-old red-tailed hawk on September 29, 2010, in New York's Central Park. Wildlife rehabilitators and park rangers showed various birds during a program for two elementary-school classes.

A pair of great horned owlets peers down from a perch in a tree. # Lavin Photography / Getty

A silhouette of a short-eared owl at sunset # Siva Kumar Nimmadala / iStockphoto / Getty

A close view of a Siberian eagle-owl # Grafissimo / Getty

A hawk owl is seen perched in Krynki, Poland. # Damian Kuzdak / iStockphoto / Getty

A portrait of a horned owl # Izanbar / iStockphoto / Getty

