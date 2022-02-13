ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Superb Owl Sunday VI

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 1 day ago

A special Sunday event: our sixth annual photographic essay celebrating such magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America and are captured here in photos from recent years. If you have some time today before the big game (or are skipping the event entirely), I invite you to take a look. It is always a hoot to put this collection together.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jZb6_0eDLLgFs00
A Eurasian eagle-owl spreads out its body and feathers in a threat display. # Mihail1981 / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6Sw3_0eDLLgFs00
A barn owl flies near an apple orchard in Noord Brabant in the Netherlands. # Henk Bogaard / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zi35G_0eDLLgFs00
A burrowing owl is seen at the British Falconry Fair, held at the National Center for Birds of Prey at Duncombe Park in Northern England on June 27, 2021. # Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MS5B8_0eDLLgFs00
A portrait of a snowy owl # Hendrik Demiddele / 500px / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSwWZ_0eDLLgFs00
A great gray owl takes off from a small tree in a snowy taiga forest near Kuusamo, Finland. # Karl Ander Adami / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBwJQ_0eDLLgFs00
A Eurasian eagle-owl is seen at a shopping festival in Kuwait City on February 10, 2017. # Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352rd5_0eDLLgFs00
A snowy owl flies above water on a snowy day in the Netherlands. # Henk Bogaard / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcng8_0eDLLgFs00
A young Eurasian scops owl perches on a man's hand. # MriyaWildlife / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4UkJ_0eDLLgFs00
A barred owl perches in the woods. # Harry Collins / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GEZ0_0eDLLgFs00
An Indian eagle-owl is silhouetted against a dusky sky in Pavagada Solar Park in Thirumani village, Karnataka, India, on October 9, 2021. # Abhishek Chinnappa / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3jPE_0eDLLgFs00
Eurasian eagle-owls look on during a meetup of the Kuwait Owl Team, a local group dedicated to the protection and proliferation of owls, in Kuwait City on March 6, 2021. # Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxQR3_0eDLLgFs00
Falconer Giovanna Piccolo performs with her Eurasian eagle-owl at Roma World theme park in Rome, Italy, on May 9, 2021. # Yara Nardi / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240OR4_0eDLLgFs00
A Eurasian eagle-owl flies through a forest. # Jan Rozehnal / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G87EL_0eDLLgFs00
An eastern screech owl perches at the edge of its nest, enjoying a small burst of sunshine on a freezing day in the Laurentian Forest in Canada. # Marcophotos / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4rPI_0eDLLgFs00
A group of owls is seen at the National Zoo of El Salvador, in San Salvador, on June 15, 2017. # Oscar Rivera / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emLVS_0eDLLgFs00
An owl sits on the beach in Malibu, California, as the Woolsey fire approached on November 9, 2018. # Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D63Mx_0eDLLgFs00
A studio portrait of a Ural owl # Henrik Sorensen / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173Ouy_0eDLLgFs00
An American flag flies in the distance as a rare snowy owl looks down from its perch atop the large stone orb of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at the entrance to Union Station in Washington, D.C, on January 7, 2022. # Carolyn Kaster / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3IKU_0eDLLgFs00
A great gray owl flies over a field in Kuusamo, Finland. # Karl Ander Adami / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01a2A3_0eDLLgFs00
A close view of a young barred eagle-owl, also called the Malay eagle-owl # Shelyna Long / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVDlR_0eDLLgFs00
A young owl is fed chicken livers before being released into the wild in Uşak, Turkey, on August 5, 2019. The owl was treated by the head of Uşak's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, veterinarian Nebahat Avcu, after being found injured.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsZZI_0eDLLgFs00
A spotted wood owl sits on a tree branch in a park in Singapore on May 27, 2021. # Roslan Rahman / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gt5L1_0eDLLgFs00
A Eurasian eagle-owl looks at students from a local school after the release of a five-month-old red-tailed hawk on September 29, 2010, in New York's Central Park. Wildlife rehabilitators and park rangers showed various birds during a program for two elementary-school classes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYuDt_0eDLLgFs00
A pair of great horned owlets peers down from a perch in a tree. # Lavin Photography / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAH2w_0eDLLgFs00
A silhouette of a short-eared owl at sunset # Siva Kumar Nimmadala / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOnrk_0eDLLgFs00
A close view of a Siberian eagle-owl # Grafissimo / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDuUH_0eDLLgFs00
A hawk owl is seen perched in Krynki, Poland. # Damian Kuzdak / iStockphoto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tgPW_0eDLLgFs00
A portrait of a horned owl # Izanbar / iStockphoto / Getty

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Comments / 9

Related
The Atlantic

These Animals Are Feasting on the Ruins of an Extinct World

Karasik, the largest underwater mountain in the Arctic, was meant to be dead. Volcanically, it is. But biologically, it’s home to a teeming community of creatures, surviving in an environment with barely any food, through means that no one expected. The mountain lies 300 kilometers from the North Pole,...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

The Incredible Vanishing Trump Presidency

Donald Trump doesn’t like to read, and, apparently, he doesn’t want other people to read either. A series of reports this week have revealed how extensively the former president destroyed documents produced by his administration, in defiance of federal laws. When the House committee investigating January 6 and Trump’s attempts to overturn the election received documents it had requested from the National Archives, some of them had been ripped up and then taped back together—the work, respectively, of Trump, who has long handled papers that way, and staffers, who were trying to comply with federal laws requiring records preservation.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Florida’s Bonefish Are Riddled With Human Drugs

This post was originally published by Hakai. A slender forked tail suddenly pokes through the surface of the shallow waters around Biscayne Bay, Florida, some 150 feet in front of where our small skiff is floating. The tail belongs to a bonefish, a skittish and elegant species with an elongated body roughly the length of an adult male’s forearm and so called because of its numerous little bones. The fish is busily using its slim snout to dig in the sediment and seagrass for crabs, shrimp, and other good things to eat. As it does so, the tip of its tail pops up, and Nicholas Castillo, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University, calls excitedly, “It’s tailing.”
FLORIDA STATE
mprnews.org

The Superb Owl is back, and the crowd goes wild

This Sunday, football fans will choose sides in Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinatti Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. But while much of the country is preoccupied with football and a smorgasbord of cream cheese-based dips, many others will spend the day rooting for another team: the owls. "There...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owl
theplaylist.net

‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ Review: Brisk Introduction To Synthetic Diamonds Questions The Nature of Authenticity [Berlin]

Demystifying and questioning the very notion of authenticity, Jason Kohn’s informative and oddly riveting, diamond-documentary “Nothing Lasts Forever” is ostensibly about the oft-antagonistic relationship between natural and synthetic diamonds. Yet, diamonds are an in-road as Kohn explores the commodification of such abstractions as love and desire, questioning how exactly a shiny rock — one that isn’t even that rare — became a physical manifestation of commitment. What does it matter if a diamond is naturally mined or grown in a lab if the experts cannot even tell the difference? “Nothing Lasts Forever” may be more interested in asking these questions than providing any answers of its own. Yet, the questions are nevertheless endlessly fascinating.
BEAUTY & FASHION
deseret.com

An asteroid is flying by Earth today and you can watch it live

A massive asteroid will safely fly by Earth today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep an eye on it. The news: The asteroid — named asteroid 1994 PC1 — will make its closest approach toward Earth for the next 200 years as it soars about 1 million miles away from Earth, according to Space.com.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Pets
The Atlantic

The NFL’s Black Coaches Should Stop Playing Along

In a damning 58-page class-action lawsuit against the NFL, Brian Flores presents screenshots of a text-message exchange that crystallizes the dilemma Black coaches routinely find themselves in: They’re supposed to play along with a hiring system that officially requires teams to consider minority candidates for top jobs but that, in practice, is plainly biased against them.
NFL
The Atlantic

How Much Does Ukraine Really Matter to the U.S.?

Sign up for Conor’s newsletter here. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have passed or invoked laws against misinformation. In the United States, content distributors like Spotify and social-media platforms like Twitter are under pressure from one faction to take action against medical misinformation and from another faction to stay viewpoint-neutral and allow all perspectives to be aired.
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Asteroid Four Times Larger Than Eiffel Tower Headed Toward Earth

An enormous asteroid is soaring towards earth as we type. And it’s classed as “potentially hazardous” by NASA. But don’t worry Outsiders, that just means that when it flies by, it’ll be around 3 million miles away from our planet. To put that in perspective, that’s 10 times further from us than the moon.
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Incoming! SpaceX Falcon 9 Stage Heads for Crash on the Moon

PARIS (ESA PR) — The Moon is set to gain one more crater. A leftover SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage will impact the lunar surface in early March, marking the first time that a human-made debris item unintentionally reaches our natural satellite. In 2015 the Falcon 9 placed NOAA’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

The Stories Fox News Doesn’t Cover

This is a subscriber-exclusive edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up for the newsletter here, and subscribe to The Atlantic for access to more exclusives like this. If a story doesn’t run on Fox, will Fox viewers...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Biden Appointee Who Could Change the Constitution

One of the hottest questions in Washington right now is who President Joe Biden will nominate to serve on the Supreme Court, the committee of nine charged with interpreting the Constitution. But there’s a far less visible position Biden has to fill in the next few months that could make an even more immediate and direct change to the nation’s founding document.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Verge

A rocket is still set to slam into the Moon next month — but it may not be from SpaceX after all

Last month, an astronomer and space tracking expert made a bit of a splash when he predicted that a piece of an old SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket left in space for the last seven years was going to collide with the Moon this March. But now he’s changing that prediction in a big way. While the rocket part he’s been tracking is still on a collision course with the Moon, he now believes that the vehicle is not an old Falcon 9 part, but an old Chinese rocket instead.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

Astronomers Confirm Presence of Second Trojan Asteroid on Earth’s Orbit

The second Earth Trojan asteroid was confirmed by astronomers and called it 2020 XL5, according to a new study published in the journal Nature on February 1. The new study reveals the Trojan asteroid is situated in Earth's orbit. It is estimated that 2020 XL5 will remain in Earth's orbit for more than 3,500 years before it escapes the planet's gravitation.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

76K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy