Police make arrests connected to meth sales out of a Tulsa motel room

William Sapp Tulsa County jail

TULSA, Okla. — Three people were arrested Saturday, and Tulsa police believe two of the suspects were selling meth to the homeless community.

Police were investigating drug activity in the area near Tulsa Extended Stay and Suites on 41st Street and they served a search warrant on a room at the hotel on Saturday, according to a press release.

Police found five people and three dogs living in squalid conditions, police said.

During the search officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, and two loaded firearms, police said.

“Officers also found evidence that the the suspects were actively involved in the distribution of both marijuana, methamphetamine, and other controlled dangerous substances,” police said in a press release.

Police also found a 73-year-old woman that had been living in the second story motel room and sleeping on the sofa. When officers found the woman, she could barely stand. She told officers she didn’t remember how long it had been since she had left the room. She was treated at the scene by EMSA then transported to a hospital.

Another elderly male subject was able to walk down stairs but required medical assistance at the scene. He was sleeping on a small cot in the kitchen of the room. He was also transported to the hospital by EMSA.

Sharlie Anderson and William Sapp were arrested on charges including possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possess firearms in commission of a felony, possess firearms after a felony conviction, and possession of stolen property. Demarco Cox was arrested on gun charges.

Sharlie Anderson Tulsa County jail

Demarco Cox Tulsa County jail

