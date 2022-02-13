‘Bel-Air’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Bel-Air’ Will There Be on Peacock?

Bel-Air is here to show you a fresh take on one of the most popular stories of the ’90s. The new Peacock drama flips the script on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and reimagines Will’s world for modern times. Jabari Banks steps into Will Smith’s shoes, playing a kid from West Philadelphia who gets into one fight and has to move in with relatives he barely knows all the way across the country. Even if you’ve been watching Fresh Prince reruns for the past 25 years, you’re still gonna be surprised by how this series remixes what you know about life in Bel-Air. The first three episodes are on Peacock right now, and that’s just the beginning.

So, when will we get the next episode of Bel-Air? And how long is Bel-Air Season 1? Here’s what you need to know!

When will Bel-Air Episode 2 be on Peacock?

Episode 2 of Bel-Air is out on Peacock right now along with Episode 3! The first three episodes of Bel-Air were all released at the same time on February 13 and they are just waiting to be binged.

What time does Bel-Air Episode 4 come out?

Bel-Air Episode 4 will land on Peacock on Thursday, February 17 at 5:01 a.m. ET/2:01 a.m. PT. After that, you’ll get one new episode of Bel-Air every Thursday all the way until the season finale.

Photo: Peacock

What time does Peacock release new episodes of Bel-Air? What is the Bel-Air release schedule and episode count?

Bel-Air will drop fresh episodes every week on Thursdays at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT. And overall, there will be 10 episodes in Bel-Air Season 1. Here’s what the release schedule looks like:

Episodes 1-3: Sunday, February 13

Episode 4: Thursday, February 17

Episode 5: Thursday, February 24

Episode 6: Thursday, March 3

Episode 7: Thursday, March 10

Episode 8: Thursday, March 17

Episode 9: Thursday, March 24

Episode 10: Thursday, March 31

How do I get Peacock?

Bel-Air is available to stream on Peacock via the platform’s Premium service, which costs $4.99/month with ads. If you want to go ad-free, you can sign up for Peacock’s Premium Plus tier for $9.99/month.