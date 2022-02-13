Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet explains why he's doing it

The teenager who refused Elon Musk’s offer of $5k to stop tracking his private jet has now decided to go after other billionaires.Jack Sweeney, who runs the Twitter bot page Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonJet) that monitors the Tesla owner’s private jet’s movements, made Musk a counteroffer of $50,000 to stop the tracking but the SpaceX owner didn’t respond to that. He instead blocked him on social media.Now Mr Sweeney is set to go after other billionaires such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and other high-profile businesspeople.Mr Musk had asked the 19-year-old freshman at the University of Florida to stop...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO