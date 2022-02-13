Christina Ricci’s Loving Birthday Post Features Both Children Freddie, 7, & Baby Cleo in Rare Family Photo

For Christina Ricci’s birthday, she decided to give fans a gift instead with a touching family photo we’ve all been waiting for!

On Feb. 12, for Ricci’s birthday, she posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of her husband Mark Hampton, son Freddie, 7, and their newborn Cleo. She posted the beautiful family photo with the caption, “41, you were an incredible, eventful, wonderful year. My home is full of peace and love… finally.”

Commenters flooded the comments with “Happy Birthdays” and fawned over the touching family photo we’ve all been dying to see.

In the photo we see Hampton holding Cleo in one hand while he and Freddie , who’s covered in temporary tattoos, look down at the adorable baby. “Heartwarming” doesn’t even begin to describe this photo.

Before eloping with Hampton back in Oct. 2021, Ricci was married to a crew member named James Heerdegen, who she met while working on Pan Am . They married in 2013, welcomed Freddie into the world a year later in 2014.

But then, in 2020, Ricci filed for divorce. In the heartbreaking report, Ricci detailed the abuse she was subjected to by Heerdegen, often in front of their son, according to People .

Then, in April 2021, Ricci was granted full custody of Freddie and on Dec. 2021, she and Hampton welcomed baby Cleo into the world. So now their little family is finally happy and complete.

Happy belated birthday, Christina Ricci!

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) and/or the Family Violence Prevention Center at 1-800-313-1310.

