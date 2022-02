"In the gloom of the Beijing Winter Olympics, luck is a relative term," report The Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen and Joshua Robinson. "The Games are supposed to be an ebullient, global sporting bonanza, but they have never felt so downbeat. Rather than 'Faster, Higher, Stronger—Together,' the Olympic motto, the Beijing Games so far have been sadder and quieter. Olympians compete in nearly empty arenas without friends or family. Some wear N95 masks, in practice and even in competition, to limit the risk of infection. The rest live with the daily fear of testing positive, being sent to isolation and watching years of training slip away."

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO