Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

By AP with Christine Winter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police have moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, trying to end a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt...

The Independent

Biden urges Trudeau to use federal powers to end Canada trucker convoy’s bridge blockade

The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke...
Boston Globe

Canada moves to open blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa truckers won’t budge

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian law enforcement officials said Sunday that they were preparing to reopen a major international bridge that had been blockaded by protesters for almost a week, raising hopes for industries, especially auto manufacturing, slowed to a near standstill by the unrest. But at the footstep of Parliament some 500 miles to the northeast, they appeared powerless to quell the near-chaos.
Justin Trudeau
'Freedom Convoy' Covid rules protest by Canadian truckers blocks Ambassador Bridge traffic to Detroit

Truckers protesting Canada's Covid vaccine mandates and restrictions blocked traffic Monday on the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. After an overnight shutdown of U.S.-bound traffic, the critical span reopened, Windsor Police tweeted at 5:52 a.m. But by 9 a.m., protesters again snarled traffic on a Wyandotte Street bridge approach, CBC reporter Chris Ensing tweets at 9 a.m. A trickle of big rigs were getting through.
Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) - A Canadian judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production. It is not immediately...
Canada trucker protest - live: Protesters remain on Ambassador bridge in standoff with police

A standoff ensued between police and protesters on Saturday night as authorities moved to end the trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.Many of the trucks were removed from the bridge but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic.The move by authorities to begin disbanding the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrupted US-Canada trade.Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said...
The Trucks are Gone from the Ambassador Bridge, but Some Protesters Remain

► Saturday afternoon updates: As noon approached, the pickup and semis were gone from the Ambassador Bridge, but hundreds of demonstrators remained on foot to protest despite the large police presence, the Detroit Free Press reports. The bridge remained closed for traffic. So far, things have been peaceful. ► Update,...
Salon

Canadian police clear anti-vax protesters from Ambassador Bridge to U.S.

Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada, on January 29, 2022. - Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled "Freedom Convoy" to protest vaccine mandates required to cross the US border. (LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP

Canadian protesters out in force again, key bridge still blocked

Canadian demonstrators led by truckers angry over Covid-19 restrictions defied police and kept occupying a key bridge Saturday, while thousands more rallied in the capital as a two-week-old protest showed no signs of abating. The demonstrations have inspired copycat protests that are now spreading around the globe, including to France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia. In Ontario, where authorities have declared a state of emergency, the provincial supreme court had ordered truckers to end their blockade of the strategic Ambassador Bridge, which links the city of Windsor in Canada to Detroit, Michigan in the United States. The protest has forced major automakers in both countries to halt or scale back production and Washington on Friday urged Ottawa to use its federal powers to end the blockade.
