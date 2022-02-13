ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet explains why he's doing it

mycouriertribune.com
 1 day ago

A teenager figured out how to track the movements...

www.mycouriertribune.com

Miami Herald

Meme Coin to Buy Tesla for Student Who Tracks Elon Musk’s Private Jet

The saga of the Twitter account that tracks Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder and CEO Elon Musk's private jet reached new heights when the people behind a meme coin inspired by @ElonJet said they would give the college student who created the account a Tesla Model 3 if the crypto's market cap reaches $10 million.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Mars Rocket Showcased by Elon Musk

Tech tycoon and entrepreneur describes launch plans for world's largest rocket. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk previewed plans for the company's huge reusable Starship rocket Thursday which he hopes to eventually fly to Mars. Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, spoke from the company's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account. What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s jet tracker gains FAA approval to continue tracking flights

Elon Musk’s flight-tracking rival Jack Sweeney won a small victory today after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to continue tracking the billionaire’s flights. Sweeney announced that his permission from the FAA, which was submitted via a Freedom of Information Act request, was approved via Twitter....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet on Twitter rejects offer of free Tesla to delete his account

Last month, billionaire Elon Musk messaged a 19-year-old owner of a Twitter account, called the "Elon Musk's Jet" account (@ElonJet), that tracks the tech CEO's private jet, offering him $5,000 to remove his account. The account owner, Jack Sweeney, replied that he wanted more money, stating that the satisfaction he had from running the account would be compensated for no less than $50,000.
INTERNET
New York Post

Teen tracking Elon Musk’s jet sells shirts showing Tesla boss smoking weed

The 19-year-old who has been tracking Elon Musk’s private jet is now selling merchandise, including shirts showing the world’s richest man smoking marijuana, to promote his flight surveillance-themed Twitter account. Jack Sweeney, who turned down the Tesla chief’s offer of $5,000 to delete the account and was then...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

The teen tracking Elon Musk's jet has started a business to help fund the work, selling merch of Musk smoking weed that says 'I know how high Elon is'

The 19-year-old tracking Elon Musk's private jet has started selling merch to fund the endeavor. Jack Sweeney's business sells shirts showing Musk smoking weed with the text "I know how high Elon is." Sweeney got a job offer from the viral saga and was previously offered $5,000 by Musk to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thebrag.com

This Twitter account tracks Drake, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk’s private jets

A Florida teenager has gone viral after starting a Twitter account that tracks the flight paths of Drake, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk’s private jets. The account, started by 19-year-old college student Jack Sweeney, has racked up so much popularity that he was contacted by Elon Musk who requested that he remove it.
TECHNOLOGY
Cumberland County Sentinel

Elon Musk's money not enough to dissuade Twitter account from tracking his jet

CNN reports the Twitter account ElonJet, which tracks the location of Elon Musk's private jet has rejected the billionaire's offer of payment in exchange for the account's cancellation. Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old Floridian who is the account's administrator .has a history of creating tracking bots targeting the movements of tech billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon musk’s teen tormentor now exposing private jet movements of other billionaires after refusing his offer of $5k to quit

The teenager who refused Elon Musk’s offer of $5k to stop tracking his private jet has now decided to go after other billionaires.Jack Sweeney, who runs the Twitter bot page Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonJet) that monitors the Tesla owner’s private jet’s movements, made Musk a counteroffer of $50,000 to stop the tracking but the SpaceX owner didn’t respond to that. He instead blocked him on social media.Now Mr Sweeney is set to go after other billionaires such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and other high-profile businesspeople.Mr Musk had asked the 19-year-old freshman at the University of Florida to stop...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Haven Register

Teen Who Turned Down $5,000 from Elon Musk to Shut Down a Twitter Account Tracking the Billionaire's Jet Says He Gets Too Much Work Satisfaction to Settle for Less Than $50,000

A 19-year-old who was offered $5,000 by Elon Musk to shut down a Twitter account tracking the billionaire's jet told Insider he refused the offer because it wasn't enough to replace the satisfaction he gets from running the account. Protocol first reported last week that Musk had approached Jack Sweeney...
BUSINESS
luxurylaunches.com

Elon Musk, the second-richest person on earth is haggling with a 19-year-old to stop stalking his private jet on Twitter for a measly $50,000.

Elon Musk is a creator! With Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, he aims to change how the world travels and lives. A while ago, Musk met with another creator, Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old but certainly didn’t like his creation and wanted the teenager to shut it down. Sweeney built a Twitter bot that tracks Musk’s private flights. The college freshman made a Twitter bot, @ElonJet, that follows the flight movements of the tech billionaire, who is worth $242 billion. Indeed, a security risk for the Space X founder, Musk, got in touch with Jack Sweeney over Twitter DM last fall.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

