ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Earn Money For Consuming Cannabis And Alcohol? Study Will Pay You To Do So

By El Planteo
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A study by John Hopkins University will pay people for consuming cannabis and alcohol. Tory Spindle Ph.D., the project's principal investigator, announced that they are looking for healthy adults between the ages of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

YOUR MONEY: Do you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Pew Research Center, 26 percent of U.S. adults say they are worried about paying for a high-speed internet connection at home. There’s a program to help reduce your monthly internet bill if you qualify. The Affordable Connectivity Program helps low-income households...
INTERNET
spectrumlocalnews.com

Study: Over 40% of cannabis, alcohol users report driving under the influence

A new study out of Columbia University is shedding light on how many people drive while under the influence of marijuana, alcohol, or both. The report, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine on Monday, examined data from over 34,514 individuals aged 16 years and up who reported past-year marijuana or alcohol use between 2016-2019. Approximately 42% of respondents reported driving under the influence of either substance, or both simultaneously.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#John Hopkins University#The Growth Op
mediapost.com

Study: Consumers Seek, But Don't Find, Understanding From Brands

There’s a huge gulf between what consumers expect from brands, and the perceived reality of what consumers get. In fact, only 13% of respondents in a new study by Atlantic Brand Partners feel more empowered by brands today than they did two years ago. With regard to the brand-consumer...
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

How much money does doing Dry January save you?

You’ve finally made it, you’ve gotten to the end of January. That means, if you have partaken in Dry January, you are now free to indulge in a beer or cocktail and cut loose a little. In past years, about 11% of Americans have joined in on Dry January annually, but that number has increased to closer to 14% since 2021, and the trend is continuing, particularly amongst sober and health-conscious Millennials and Gen Zers who tend to drink less than previous generations. But before you look to make up for lost time, let’s take a look at some of the non-health benefits you may have gotten during your month-long tenure of complete sobriety.
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Consumers Ran Out of Stuff to Buy, So Now They're Paying for Services

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Exercise bike, check. Netflix subscription, check. New laptop, check. Air fryer, check. Playstation 5, if you were lucky. Stuck at home way more...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Money matters: Beware the risks of 'Buy Now, Pay Later’

2022 has got off to a difficult start – writes Daniel Bebbington, senior debt advisor with The Wrekin Housing Group – with many people currently struggling after recieving the dreaded letters highlighting the debt racked up over the Christmas period. The last couple of years has seen the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Weed'n Whiskey: Why Tilray Thinks There Is Gold In Cannabis-Infused Whiskey

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. In December 2021, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) made headlines by purchasing Breckenridge Distillery, a Colorado-based distiller, in a large deal valued at $102.9 million with the intentions of infusing whiskey with cannabis. “Tilray’s strength lies in our ability to identify...
DRINKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
106K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy