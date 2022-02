Feb. 11 (UPI) -- After about three decades of relatively low inflation, consumer prices are skyrocketing again. The price of gasoline, for example, was up 40% in January from a year earlier, while used cars and trucks jumped 41%, according to data released Thursday. Other categories experiencing high inflation include hotels, eggs and fats and oils, up 24%, 13% and 11%, respectively. On average, prices climbed about 7.5%, the fastest pace of inflation since 1982.

