Anderson Co. recreation center vandalized, deputies investigating

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a vandalism incident at an Anderson County park.

The sheriff’s office said at Hurricane Springs Park was vandalized. According to Wren Youth Association, the incident happened Friday night.

Director of football at the youth center, Andy Guidici says the destruction is jarring.

Guidici said, “Obviously very sad for our community. When I got here, really just upset for someone to do this damage.”

The youth center is home to thousands of kids in the Upstate, as a place for recreation.

“It’s a hub for the community not only for sports but for kids to come here and play on the playground,” Director of volleyball Jessie Levi said.

Guidici says they’re dependent on donations and volunteers.

“We’re a nonprofit organization here. We don’t get any money from the county, city, you know, anything,” Guidici said.

For someone to do the harm they did, Guidici says, just doesn’t make sense to him.

“I don’t understand why anyone would want to damage what we do here because this is our community and it supports those who probably did the damage, it supports them and their families,” Guidici said.

Hurricane Springs Park Vandalism (Source: Wren Youth Association)

This incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office. They have assigned a detective to the case.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

The center is planning on having a community day for people to come out and help clean up, they say they haven’t picked a date yet but that will be announced on their website and Facebook page .

