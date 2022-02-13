Local Business’ Seed Library for Home Gardeners

The Yates County History Center will host virtual genealogy workshops on three Saturdays in March. The topics for these workshops are based on different nationalities whose people settled in the Finger Lakes region. These events will take place at 11 a.m. via Zoom, so attendees must register with their email address and phone number by calling YCHC at (315) 536-7318 or emailing ycghs@yatespast.com. The cost is $8 for members and $12 for non-members.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO