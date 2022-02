Joel Embiid turned in another dominant performance on Saturday night, earning his fourth career triple-double in a 103-93 win over the Cavs. • After the performance we saw against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, you would have been forgiven for expecting another clunker out of Philadelphia in the follow-up on Saturday. But as they continued waiting on James Harden, the Sixers came out and punched a good, young Cavs team in the mouth early, letting them know they were in for it from the opening tip onward.

