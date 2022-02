Altcoins have been closely following the movement of bitcoin over the last few weeks but this is no surprise. However, there are times when these altcoins are able to break out of the shadow of the pioneer cryptocurrency and make out a rally for themselves. This is referred to as altcoin season. But while the crypto market waits for this to begin, an analyst has mapped out two assets that may see major upside in the coming days.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO