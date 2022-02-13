Early morning house fire displaces 4 in north Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE — No one was injured in a house fire Sunday morning in north Charlotte, fire officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire at a three-story townhome in the 9100 block of Exbury Court near Mallard Creek Road before 6 a.m.

Thirty firefighters controlled the flames in 20 minutes, according to CFD. An investigation identified the cause of the fire as accidental from unattended cooking.

CFD said four people inside the home -- one adult and three children -- were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms and escaped uninjured. The Greater Charlotte Red Cross is helping the residents.

Fire officials estimated $45,000 in damages.

