ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Roeiseland makes biathlon history with third Olympic gold in 10km pursuit

By Noa Covell
WKTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway continued her winning...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
SPORTS
abc17news.com

American Erin Jackson wins 500m speed skating gold at Winter Olympics after teammate gave up spot

US speed skater Erin Jackson won the women’s 500m gold medal at the Winter Olympics in a time of 37.04 on Sunday. Jackson almost missed competing in the 500m at the Olympics after she had slipped during qualifying trials, but her teammate and friend Brittany Bowe gave up her own spot to ensure the world No. 1 was able to go to Beijing — and it paid off.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biathlon
POPSUGAR

Erin Jackson Glides to History With Her Olympic Gold Medal in Speed Skating

Erin Jackson was all smiles on Feb. 13 when she crossed the finish line in the Beijing Olympics 500-meter speed skating event. It's the shortest race in speed skating (otherwise known as long track speed skating), and Jackson's first-place victory made history as the first time a Black woman speed skater claimed an Olympic medal, let alone gold, NBC Olympics reports. It was also reportedly the first instance since 2002 that an American woman won an individual Olympic speed skating medal and the first time since 1994 that an American woman earned 500-meter Olympic gold.
SPORTS
WEKU

'They've ruined it for all of us,' former Olympic figure skater says of Russia doping

BEIJING — Yet again, the Olympic Games have been touched by the specter of doping. This week, it came to light that 15-year-old Russian star figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned drug. The test result came from a sample Valieva gave Dec. 25, 2021. But it wasn't revealed until this week, the day after Valieva helped her Russian Olympic Committee team win a gold medal in the Olympic figure skating team event.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
tmj4.com

How to watch Alpine skiing men’s giant slalom at 2022 Winter Olympics

After a pair of thrilling speed races on "The Rock," the men’s Alpine skiing program at the 2022 Winter Olympics moves to the unforgiving Ice River technical course for the men’s giant slalom Saturday night into Sunday morning. NBC and Peacock have live coverage of all the action.
SPORTS
WKTV

The end of an era: Italy's fleeting supremacy in the men’s 4x10km relay

There was a time when Italy dominated the men’s 4x10km. In a long standing rivalry with Norway that dates back to the 1992 Albertville Winter Olympics, the Italian team has since seen their success in the event fade as Norwegians maintained their tight hold on the event. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/end-era-italys-fleeting-supremacy-mens-4x10km-relay.
SPORTS
WKTV

Slovenia sets sights on team gold in last ski jumping event at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Slovenian team has found their way onto the steps of the ski jumping podium more times than favorites Germany and Norway. They looked for their fourth Olympic medal in the men’s team event and concluded the ski jumping program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/slovenia-sets-sights-team-gold-last-ski-jumping-event-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy