UFC fans are in for a treat as the promotion delivers yet again with an amazing trailer for the ultimate grudge fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Two of the biggest names in UFC square off on March 5th in one of the biggest PPV events. UFC 272 will host the biggest grudge fight in Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal. The two superstars are scheduled to headline the PPV event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. From best friends to bitter rivals, Colby and Jorge are ready to settle their dispute by violent means.

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO