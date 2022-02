West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could reportedly be charged by the RSPCA ‘within days’ following the emergence of a video which showed him kicking and slapping his cat.Earlier this week it was confirmed that the RSPCA had taken his cats into care and were continuing to investigate the incident. The Met Police are also investigating the matter.“Two cats are in our care, have been seen by a vet and are being well looked after,” said an RSPCA spokesman. “They will remain in our care while the investigation continues.”Now it is being reported that Zouma could be charged within the...

