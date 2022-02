An Auburn man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Auburn and into Minot before crashing on Woodman Hill Road. Brandon Pelletier, 31, faces charges including driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention by force, leaving the scene of a crash, and criminal speed, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

AUBURN, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO