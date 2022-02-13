Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (22-21-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-11-3, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Detroit. He’s 10th in the league with 54 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 34 assists.

The Wild are 15-3-1 on their home ice. Minnesota averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Brandon Duhaime leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 7-12-3 on the road. Detroit is 14th in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 54 total points for the Wild, 20 goals and 34 assists. Kevin Fiala has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Dylan Larkin has 49 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi has 11 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Red Wings: Filip Hronek: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.