Add some color to your room with the Philips Hue Play smart lights on sale for $123

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philips Hue Play 2-pack smart light system is on sale for $122.99 when you use the code 93XSL33 during checkout at Newegg. This is a unique price because these smart lights stopped going on sale right around the beginning of 2020. They've been selling for $150 ever since and haven't...

