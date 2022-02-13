Add some color to your room with the Philips Hue Play smart lights on sale for $123

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re currently on the lookout for a new water bottle or travel cup, you know how the search can feel endless. There are a few reusable insulated options our editors love that you might already be familiar with, such as picks from Hydro Flask, W&P, and Stojo. In particular, we’ve recently become obsessed with the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler, an editor-favorite insulated cup that’s constantly selling out. Last year, it racked up a waitlist of over 30,000 people eager to get their hands on this huge travel cup that’s designed to be versatile enough to take with you everywhere. Now, not only is it in stock, but it’s also available on Amazon for the first time ever, so it’s even easier for you to buy!

