'Nitram' Trailer Showcases Caleb Landry Jones' Award-Winning and Disturbing Performance

"What's inappropriate? Inappropriate, says who?" Kino Lorber has unveiled the official US trailer for an indie drama from Israel called Ahed's Knee, the latest from acclaimed award-winning filmmaker Nadav Lapid. He won the top prize Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival a few years ago for his film Synonyms, and this is his follow-up - an extremely critical takedown of Israel and its many problems with censorship and hypocrisy. It originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in competition last year, and ended up winning the third place Jury Prize during the fest. An Israeli filmmaker throws himself in the midst of two battles doomed to fail: one against the death of freedom, the other against the death of a mother. Lapid wrote the film soon after the death of his own mother, who worked as an editor on many of his works. It offers a sharp critique of censorship, hypocrisy, and violence instigated by Israel & repressive governments. Starring Avshalom Pollak & Nur Fibak. I'm a big fan of how this film lashes out and fights for the truth.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO