'Nitram' Trailer Showcases Caleb Landry Jones' Award-Winning and Disturbing Performance

By Erick Massoto
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIFC Films released today a trailer for Nitram, a shocking drama starring Caleb Landry Jones about the events that led to one of Australia’s worst tragedies in 1996. Based on a real story, the film goes deep into the mind of a mass shooting perpetrator in order to paint a disturbing...

Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
Popculture

Leonardo DiCaprio Thriller Leaves Netflix

One of Leonardo DiCaprio's most acclaimed movies just left the Netflix catalog last week. Shutter Island stopped streaming on Monday, Jan. 31. Fans looking for the classic thriller will need to find it somewhere else. Shutter Island was one of DiCaprio's many collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, and it is...
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Person
Caleb Landry Jones
Person
Essie Davis
Person
Judy Davis
Person
Ned Kelly
Person
Anthony Lapaglia
'Firestarter' Trailer Reveals a Fiery New Stephen King Adaptation Starring Zac Efron

Has any author had more of their works adapted for the big screen, bar William Shakespeare, than Stephen King? (That's a rhetorical question, but we're pretty sure the answer is "no.") Well, Peacock has just announced another for the roster — this one starring erstwhile Disney star Zac Efron as a father whose daughter boasts spooky pyrotechnical abilities. The streamer has just released a trailer to the fiery flick, Firestarter, the second adaptation of King's story after 1984's version of the same name, featuring Drew Barrymore.
'Alice' Trailer Reveals a 1970s Revenge Drama Starring Keke Palmer

A new trailer is out for Krystin Ver Linden's directorial debut film Alice, which puts the spotlight on rising star Keke Palmer. Having debuted at Sundance 2022, the film follows an enslaved woman escaping her abusive owner on a nineteeth-century plantation...only to discover the year is actually 1973, and she's been lied to about her freedom for years. The film is inspired by true accounts of slaves in the deep South, and juxtaposes the racial awaking of the 1970s with the controlling antebellum South.
Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
You need to watch the most sci-fi movie before it leaves HBO Max next week

At some point, we’re going to have to acknowledge 2017 as one of the best years for movies. Get Out catapulted Jordan Peele to auteur status, proved the box office draw of non-white stories, and mainstreamed the idea that genre can still be a socially-conscious platform. The once-powerful Pixar flexed its last muscles with Coco. Superhero movies went beyond their usual parameters with Logan, Wonder Woman, and Thor: Ragnarok. And neither Marvel nor DC did the cliffhanger teaser better that year than M. Night Shyamalan in Split.
'Flee' Makes Oscar Nominations History With Nods for Best Documentary, Animated, and International Feature

Flee is making history today by being the first movie ever to get nominations for the Academy Awards on the Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature, and Best International Feature Film categories. Using animation to reconstruct the life story of Afghan refugee Amin Nawabi, Flee hails from Danish-French documentary filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Searching for Bill).
US Trailer for Award-Winning 'Ahed's Knee' About Israeli Censorship

"What's inappropriate? Inappropriate, says who?" Kino Lorber has unveiled the official US trailer for an indie drama from Israel called Ahed's Knee, the latest from acclaimed award-winning filmmaker Nadav Lapid. He won the top prize Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival a few years ago for his film Synonyms, and this is his follow-up - an extremely critical takedown of Israel and its many problems with censorship and hypocrisy. It originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in competition last year, and ended up winning the third place Jury Prize during the fest. An Israeli filmmaker throws himself in the midst of two battles doomed to fail: one against the death of freedom, the other against the death of a mother. Lapid wrote the film soon after the death of his own mother, who worked as an editor on many of his works. It offers a sharp critique of censorship, hypocrisy, and violence instigated by Israel & repressive governments. Starring Avshalom Pollak & Nur Fibak. I'm a big fan of how this film lashes out and fights for the truth.
Entertainment
Movies
Netflix
Justin Kurzel’s Nitram gets a trailer from IFC Films

IFC Films has released a poster and trailer for director Justin Kurzel’s psychological drama Nitram. Starring Caleb Landry Jones, Essie Davis, Judy Davis, and Anthony LaPaglia, the film explores the events leading up to one of Australia’s worst national tragedies, the 1996 Port Arthur mass shooting; take a look here…
Nope Trailer Reveals Upcoming Killer Storm

Jordan Peele has a knack for crafty horror films that’ll keep you guessing even before watching the film. Since his directorial debut with Get Out in 2017 and his sophomore film Us, horror fans itched for the next installment in the horror genre. This time around, it comes in the natural horror phenomenon movie with Nope.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
Wes Ball Attached To Direct Paramount Pictures’ Feature Take Of Valiant Comic ‘Harbinger’

EXCLUSIVE: We can be first to tell you that Maze Runner franchise filmmaker Wes Ball is attached to direct Paramount Pictures’ adaptation of Valiant Comic’s Harbinger, which remains in development at the studio. The comic follows a group of teens with superpowers who go up against the corporation that tried to exploit their talents. Andrew Lanham, who co-wrote the $432M-grossing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is adapting the most recent iteration of the project. The Melrose Lot took Harbinger in September 2019 as the project’s producer Neal Moritz has a first look deal at Paramount. Ball’s Oddball Entertainment, as Deadline first reported, has...
Oscar Nominee ‘Drive My Car’ to Premiere on HBO Max This March

No need to drive your car on over to your local theater — Drive My Car, one of the Oscars‘ top-nominated films, will soon be streaming on HBO Max. Warnermedia OneFifty has acquired the Japanese film from director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, which will now premiere on the company’s streaming service in early March. The news comes after the film was nominated for a stunning four Oscar categories last week, including Best Picture and Best Director.
‘The Rings of Power’ Trailer Gives Fans Glimpse of ‘Lord of the Rings’ Show

One ring to rule them all — again. More than 20 years after The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters, J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings is getting another adaptation. Unlike Peter Jackson‘s film trilogy, however, the latest take on the beloved fantasy series will be coming to TV rather than the big screen. Amazon is behind the upcoming TV show, which is set to become the most expensive series ever made, possibly exceeding $1 billion in production costs.
