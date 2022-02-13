Wolves win 2-0 at Tottenham to boost top-4 hopes in EPL

As the rain fell on Antonio Conte during this miserable defeat to Wolves, two thoughts would have drifted across the Italian’s mind. One, which is a not a new realisation, is the scale of the task he faces to turn Tottenham into a side that looks even remotely capable of finishing in the top four, and two, that when things really go wrong at Spurs they invariably do so in spectacular and calamitous fashion.Bruno Lage’s impressive Wolves side are now a point ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League table and in touching distance of the top four with games...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO