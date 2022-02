BVB will play Union Berlin in their first match since the disastrous 5-2 loss against Leverkusen. Dortmund faces an Union side that has, once again, consistently overachieved in the league this season. They sit at 5th in the Bundesliga at the moment, and with a win or draw on Sunday, they would re-enter the champions league spots, where they have resided for most of the season. The black and yellows, however, also have a lot to gain with a victory, as Bayern’s defeat at the hands of VfL Bochum will give them some hope to get back in the title race.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO