ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FEBRUARY 13 BIRTHDAY CLUB

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Alert Forecast: A big pattern shift this week!. Although it is still very cold today, temperatures will rise through...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernslopenow.com

Feb 14th Forecast First

We will see clear skies to start off Valentine’s Day on the Western Slope. Morning lows are near our averages for mid February, and we will see warmer morning lows for tomorrow. The warmer temperatures from the weekend will carry over into this afternoon highs will mostly be in the 50s and 40s. Skies will stay mostly clear until 3-4pm this afternoon. Cloudier skies will move in this evening, but we will be staying dry on the Western Slope all day today. Tomorrow night into Wednesday a cold front will move through the Western Slope. With this front moving in during the colder overnight hours we will see chances for scattered snow showers across the region for Tuesday night moving in to Wednesday morning. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with showers transitioning into mixed precipitation and rain for the valleys. After the front passes highs will drop down to our averages for February with highs expected to be in the 40s for the Grand Valley for Wednesday through Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Bitterly cold Monday ahead of mid-week warm up

High pressure will keep arctic air blanketed over the region before moving eastward later in the week. We can expect partly cloudy skies Monday with a frigid northwest wind. The high temperature will be 26 in the city, mid to upper 20s over the suburbs. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Abundant sun returns for Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day all! I hope this day treats you well. Be sure to bundle up early with temps in the low 30s to upper 20s prior to the sunrise. For today, we will see sunshine return in a big way, but with highs sticking in the low to mid 50s. A warming trend will […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturgeon#Warmup
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chilly day

Cardiologists are recommending people at high risk for cardiovascular disease get a calcium scan. People lost a lot of money in 2021. WATCH: Snow Sculpting Championships take place in Fond du Lac. Updated: 18 hours ago. While officers were responding, additional callers in the area reported hearing gun shots nearby.
ENVIRONMENT
abc27.com

Tonight will be the coldest of the week, milder by Wednesday

TODAY: More Clouds Than Sun, Cold. Hi 30. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. TONIGHT: Clear & Cold! Lo 15. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Seasonable Chill, Sunny. Hi 38. Winds: Light. The week is starting off quite cold! The average high for Valentine’s Day is 42 and we only made it to 29! We expect tonight to be the coldest of the week with with most places dipping near or below 16 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy