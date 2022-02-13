FEBRUARY 13 BIRTHDAY CLUB

We will see clear skies to start off Valentine’s Day on the Western Slope. Morning lows are near our averages for mid February, and we will see warmer morning lows for tomorrow. The warmer temperatures from the weekend will carry over into this afternoon highs will mostly be in the 50s and 40s. Skies will stay mostly clear until 3-4pm this afternoon. Cloudier skies will move in this evening, but we will be staying dry on the Western Slope all day today. Tomorrow night into Wednesday a cold front will move through the Western Slope. With this front moving in during the colder overnight hours we will see chances for scattered snow showers across the region for Tuesday night moving in to Wednesday morning. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with showers transitioning into mixed precipitation and rain for the valleys. After the front passes highs will drop down to our averages for February with highs expected to be in the 40s for the Grand Valley for Wednesday through Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO