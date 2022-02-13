“Spider Man: No Way Home” Closes in On “Avatar,” This Week Becomes Number 3 on All Time Box Office List

Though this was the lowest grossing weekend of 2022 thus far, there is much to take away from this snow-filled box office. Coming in first place yet again, is the worldwide mega-hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with a gross of $11 million. This is only a 21.5% drop from last weekend, which is incredible for a film in its seventh week of release. The third Tom Holland “Spider-Man” film has now climbed to $735 million domestically, which is only $25 million behind “Avatar.” “No Way Home” has now made $1.7 billion worldwide, being the first film to do so without being released in China. Ultimately, I think “Spider-Man” will close just north of “Avatar,” probably around $765 million domestically and around $1.85 billion worldwide. That being said, if it is able to be released in China, it will likely become the 6th movie ever to clear $2 billion worldwide.

