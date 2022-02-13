Chiefs Kingdom stretches to these countries, study says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL recently announced the possibility of playing a game in Germany as the league continues to grow in popularity in Europe.

In December the NFL awarded the Chiefs International Marketing Rights for Germany and Mexico as Part of NFL’s Global Growth of professional football.

The Chiefs have played games in London and Mexico in the past, and hinted at a possible game in Germany in the future, so just how far does Chiefs Kingdom stretch?

Online gambling site Time2play asked that question. It analyzed search data from 2021 to find out which National Football League franchises are searched the most in 33 European countries.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the most widely-searched NFL team in Europe. That’s not a surprise since the team won the Super Bowl last season. The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers also seemed to have a lot of fans, according to Time2play .

The company said Chiefs were the most popular team in Iceland, and the second most popular team in Finland, France, and Switzerland.

In 2022, the NFL said 18-franchises will be allowed to operate in 26 international markets in eight countries, so expect to see more NFL games played in Europe and Mexico in the coming years.

