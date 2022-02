Say hello to monobob. It’s another new sport debuting this year at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the first heats were Saturday in Beijing. Monobob follows the basics of bobsledding, but instead of two- and four-person teams, this sled run is a solo mission. It is also an Olympic event only for women. The sleds are smaller and lighter than a traditional four-person sled, but that doesn’t make it easier.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO