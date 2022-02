Raynham Police arrested three people Saturday on multiple drugs and weapons charges after responding to a reported shoplifting incident at Walmart. According to Police Chief James Donovan, officers were dispatched to the Raynham Walmart at around 2:50 p.m. on February 5 for a report of three active shoplifters. Officers arrived and attempted to arrest them, and say that one of the alleged shoplifters – identified as John Butler, 36, of Brockton – ran from police.

RAYNHAM, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO