A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in front of students at a college in Milton Keynes.Pupils and staff provided first aid at the scene, but the boy died from his injuries after being taken to hospital.An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.The attack took place near Milton Keynes College’s Chaffron campus at around 1.30pm on Friday.Emergency services were called to Chaffron Way and police remain at the scene. *INCIDENT*We are aware of reports of an incident at Milton Keynes College. We will share more information as soon as possible. If you have footage of...

