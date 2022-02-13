ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'Don't you have an obligation, sir?': Tapper on Biden's probe dismissal

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Jake Tapper criticizes President Biden’s dismissal of the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

CNN's Jake Tapper calls Biden's rejection of Army’s after-action report on Afghanistan 'insulting'

Sunday’s "State of the Union" featured a critique of President Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by CNN host Jake Tapper. A preview of Biden’s pre-Super Bowl interview aired on "NBC Nightly News" with Lester Holt on Thursday. In the segment, Biden admitted that he rejected the U.S. Army investigative report that argued the administration was not prepared to pull out troops from Afghanistan in August.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army
Fox News

'60 Minutes,' CNN, MSNBC, downplayed, criticized Durham probe of Russia investigation

The mainstream media is getting a wake-up call after new allegations in the Durham investigation that President Trump and his campaign were being spied on. Special Counsel John Durham released in a filing Saturday that the Hillary Clinton campaign hired techs to "infiltrate" Trump Tower and White House servers to establish a "narrative" to link Trump to Russia. The new findings contradict various doubtful media coverage from programs like CBS’ "60 Minutes."
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Trump-appointed judge thwarts Biden, this time on climate

A few weeks ago, a federal judge in Texas issued an injunction, blocking the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for federal workers. As a practical matter, the move didn’t amount to much — 95 percent of the federal workforce has already complied with the policy, which was first announced in September — but it was nevertheless a highly dubious move from a district court.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

‘I Am Rejecting Them’: Biden Tells Lester Holt Army Report’s Conclusions on Afghanistan Are Wrong

President Joe Biden told NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that he rejects the conclusions in a new U.S. army report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden sat for an exclusive interview with Holt on Thursday, which will air on Super Bowl Sunday. About 8 minutes of the 22 were released ahead of time, covering a range of topics that included an exchange on the recent U.S. Army report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
Reuters

Biden, Putin to speak on Saturday -White House official

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Saturday, a White House official said, after Washington said earlier on Friday that Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion. "They will be speaking Saturday morning. Russia proposed a...
POTUS
Fox News

Sean Hannity blasts Biden over Ukraine, inflation and COVID: 'Buckle up'

Sean Hannity blasted President Biden and the Democrats for wreaking havoc on the American economy, foreign policy, energy independence, among many other failures. "Democrats, they're in a full-blown panic after spending trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars on handouts. Our economy is on fire, but not in a good way," Hannity said.
POTUS
Fox News

Biden administration is taking an alarming step into the totalitarian playbook: D'Souza

Dinesh D'Souza commented on what he called an alarming trend he's observed under the Biden administration on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday. DINESH D'SOUZA: What I find really remarkable is that there seems to be an embedded point of view inside the Biden administration that America has now somehow become under Biden, a one-party state. And what I mean by that is that with the one-party state goes one perspective — a party line in thinking about issues. And so if you fall outside the party line, they don't just want to ostracize you or deplatform you or excommunicate you. They want to actually brand you an enemy of the state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden buckles before Iran

“Discretion” is a word with multiple shades of meaning. It describes judgment based on experience as well as behavior governed by fear of offending. Applied to current U.S. dealings on the global state, the nuances vanish. President Biden’s attempt to rehabilitate the moribund Iran nuclear agreement combines his half-century of high-level governance with the weak-kneed posture of a beggar. Discretion, Biden-style, has all the look of concession.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden agenda dead, dead, dead

BIDEN AGENDA DEAD, DEAD, DEAD. What remains of President Joe Biden's agenda died quietly on Sunday, barely noticed by a media consumed with Ukraine, Joe Rogan, and why Stacey Abrams didn't wear a mask in a Twitter photo. The precise moment of death came at 9:13 a.m. EST, when Democratic...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

CNN

881K+
Followers
132K+
Post
699M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy