SNAPPED: Mitt Romney celebrates Olympics anniversary in Park City

 1 day ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Senator Mitt Romney made a stop in Park City on Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah.

“People came out in record numbers,” Romney said recalling 2002. “Main Street was just covered with people celebrating, and the athletes were spectacular and our field of play, the quality of our sporting sites, was unparalleled.”

Romney visited the Utah Olympic Legacy event at Bob Wells Plaza on Saturday. (Photo: Senator Mitt Romney)

“Whether we get them in 2030, or 2034, or 2038, that’s something which the international politics will determine because there are a lot of nations that would like Olympic Winter Games,” Romney said. “But they’re coming back to Utah someday.”

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, the Park City Council, the Summit County Council, and the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation have scheduled a joint meeting on Feb. 15 at 2 pm MT at Utah Olympic Park to discuss a future Olympic bid in 2030 or 2034. The meeting will be streamed on Park City Municipal’s Facebook page .


