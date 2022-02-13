ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Study Finds New Solution To Diagnosing Sleep-Disordered Breathing Issues Early On

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQQcD_0eDLEIwf00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University calls a new study a “game-changer” for people at risk of sleep-disordered breathing.

That’s a condition that affects more than one billion people worldwide.

But leaders at WVU’s sleep medicine program say they have proof addressing the problem in a hospital setting can be more effective.

Traditionally, healthcare providers have handled sleep-disordered breathing on an outpatient basis.

Here’s how the WVU study worked patients took questionnaires and were tested for the disorder.

Then, they underwent another diagnostic test 48 hours after discharge
from the hospital.

The result was startling.

They were able to predict the disorder — in over 90% of those patients.

They also had to be re-admitted to the hospital less within six months of discharge.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

WVU’s sleep medicine program a ‘game changer’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sleep-disordered breathing exacerbates obesity, stroke, COPD and heart failure are some of the most prevalent conditions in Appalachia. A new sleep medicine program at West Virginia University suggests that addressing sleep-disordered in a hospital setting can be more effective than handling conditions on an outpatient basis.
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Struggling financially? New study finds 45% of West Virginians couldn’t afford basic necessities before COVID hit

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Struggling financially? It turns out you’re not alone. A new study finds nearly half of West Virginia households couldn’t afford the basic necessities before COVID. That also includes 52% of senior households, and 80% of single women households. Those numbers aren’t that much different locally either. The data shows 43% are […]
WHEELING, WV
People

More Americans Are Taking Melatonin to Sleep, Possibly at Dangerously High Amounts, Study Finds

More Americans are taking melatonin to help them fall asleep, and at possibly dangerous levels, a new study finds. Over the course of a decade, Americans more than doubled the amount of melatonin they were taking on a regular basis, according to research published Tuesday in the journal JAMA. Using data collected between 1999 and 2018 from the annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, researchers found that while the amount of adults using melatonin is still "relatively low," the number grew substantially over that time.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Health
City
Morgantown, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia has a new COVID variant and it’s in Ohio County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – During his Friday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced there is a new coronavirus variant in West Virginia. Gov.Justice said the new variant, Omicron 2 (BA.2) is in two West Virginia counties: Ohio and Berkeley. “As always, when these variants pop up in West Virginia, we shouldn’t be surprised, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia opens up its first Cannabist dispensary

The first Cannabist dispensary has opened its doors in West Virginia. Columbia Care one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and providers of cannabis products in the U.S, has opened in Williamstown. It’s the first of five dispensaries that Columbia Care will open in the state this year. “The level of demand and excitement […]
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
studyfinds.org

Alcohol ‘directly causes several types of cancer,’ doctors warn

OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Sleep Medicine#Kdka Tv News#Kdka Rrb
WTRF- 7News

What schools could be closed in West Virginia and Ohio on Friday?

Countless schools have already announced delays and closures for today, and that will likely carry over into tomorrow as well. The combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will make driving treacherous Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. This will likely result in most if not all schools in our region being canceled or at […]
WHEELING, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hammond Daily Star

What's causing shortness of breath?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70 percent in one and 80 percent in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? – M.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia mother charged with medical abuse of 1-month-old

A West Virginia mother is being charged with child abuse causing injury to her one-month-old child. During a press conference, the Charleston Police Department said Ashten Teets, 29 abused the one-month-old by using a rare form of medical child abuse known as “Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy”. According to Michigan Medicine “Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy” is ‘a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
verywellhealth.com

Congestive Heart Failure vs. Heart Failure: Is There a Difference?

Congestive heart failure (CHF) and heart failure are chronic progressive conditions characterized by a weakened heart that is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s energy needs. Heart failure often refers to early-stage weakening of the heart without congestion. As the damage to the heart progresses, it...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy