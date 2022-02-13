WVU Study Finds New Solution To Diagnosing Sleep-Disordered Breathing Issues Early On

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University calls a new study a “game-changer” for people at risk of sleep-disordered breathing.

That’s a condition that affects more than one billion people worldwide.

But leaders at WVU’s sleep medicine program say they have proof addressing the problem in a hospital setting can be more effective.

Traditionally, healthcare providers have handled sleep-disordered breathing on an outpatient basis.

Here’s how the WVU study worked patients took questionnaires and were tested for the disorder.

Then, they underwent another diagnostic test 48 hours after discharge

from the hospital.

The result was startling.

They were able to predict the disorder — in over 90% of those patients.

They also had to be re-admitted to the hospital less within six months of discharge.