Report: Eric Bieniemy’s future up in the air in Kansas City

By Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid are due to meet soon to discuss Bieniemy’s future in Kansas City, ESPN reported Sunday.

Bieniemy’s one-year contract is expiring and he might want to pursue coaching in college, other NFL opportunities or taking the next season off, per the report.

The Chiefs offensive staff already has undergone a change this offseason, with quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka leaving to take the offensive coordinator job with the New York Giants.

Frequently interviewed for head-coaching jobs around the NFL, Bieniemy, 52, was passed over once more in the 2022 hiring cycle. The New Orleans Saints reportedly interviewed him but chose instead to promote their own defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, to replace Sean Payton.

Bieniemy has served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator since 2018 after five years as their running backs coach. In his four seasons as OC — coinciding with Patrick Mahomes’ four seasons as the starting quarterback — the team has never finished outside the top six in the NFL in either total offense or scoring offense.

–Field Level Media

ClutchPoints

Report: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in danger of losing OC Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already lost a key coach this offseason when quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka bolted the Chiefs to become the new offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Mahomes could find himself down another coach, as it’s unclear if offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return for the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy Meeting About Future: Fans React

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the 2022 season, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy might not be there. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy’s contract is expiring at the end of the league year. He and head coach Andy Reid are reportedly set to meet in the coming days.
NFL
FanSided

Charlie Weis should be KC Chiefs’ target as new offensive assistant

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will meet with Andy Reid soon about whether Bieniemy will return to Kansas City for 2022. In the same report, Schefter said Bieniemy’s future with the Chiefs is “uncertain.” With former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka moving on to the New York Giants as their offensive coordinator, the Chiefs may need to begin their search for their next top offensive assistant.
NFL
FanSided

Should Eric Bieniemy decide to escape Patrick Mahomes’ shadow?

Fair or not, Eric Bieniemy has a choice to make. A report emerged on Sunday stating that Bieniemy was going to schedule a meeting soon with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The subject was his own future with the franchise. Not only was his five-year contract agreement set to expire this offseason, but Bieniemy is also likely tired of riding the same carousel year after year—one that entices him with head coach opening only to leave him standing next to Reid for another year.
NFL
State
New York State
FanSided

3 offensive coordinators Chiefs could hire to replace Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy may not be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after his contract expires. With Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs up at the end of the year, the offensive coordinator may be exploring his options. Though an NFL head-coaching gig has evaded him for years...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

We learned earlier this week that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, who is set to become a coaching free agent, is not a lock to return to Kansas City. This morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported that Bieniemy and KC head coach Andy Reid will soon sit down to discuss Bieniemy’s future with the club.
NFL
Mike Kafka
Person
Kanye West
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Eric Bieniemy
IN THIS ARTICLE
