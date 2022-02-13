ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Teases Super Bowl LVI Pregame Appearance: ‘This Will Be a True Honor’ 

By Miranda Siwak
Making dreams come true! Dwayne Johnson is gearing up for the Super Bowl LVI — and he’s very excited about his special role during the pregame festivities.

“The MANA is real,” the Jungle Cruise star, 49, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, February 13, alongside footage of himself walking into the football arena. “The energy just walking into SoFi Stadium is REAL. This moment on the field tomorrow is full circle ⭕️ for me. Goosebumps. Gratitude.”

As Johnson kicked off his Super Bowl rehearsal he noted, “LFG!!! Can’t wait for you guys to see what we got cookin’!! Gonna be FUN!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBw6W_0eDLE2uI00
Dwayne Johnson Courtesy of Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

The California native, who is set to participate in a pregame broadcast ahead of Sunday’s big game, couldn’t help but share his excitement one day earlier.

“You know when my mic 🎤 is in my hand 🤚🏾 something electrifying is going down 😉⚡️,” he teased via Instagram on Saturday, February 12. “Rehearsals for the SUPER BOWL and I’m already pumped and covered in goosebumps – just can’t help it. Mana is REAL ☺️🌍🔥.”

He added at the time: “Can’t wait for you to see what me, @NFL & @NBC have cookin’ up 🔥🎤. All for the game we love 🏈🖤. My NFL dreams never came true, so this will be a TRUE HONOR. Dreams ain’t just for dreamers.”

While further details of the Black Adam star’s game-day appearance have been kept under wraps, he previously opened up about his excitement to stand on the NFL field.

“After all these years, my football dream of standing on the Super Bowl field has finally come true,” Johnson tweeted on February 7. “This will be historic. This will be my honor. This will be electrifying. I’ll see you this Sunday!”

The former professional wrestler is also set to star in a pregame commercial for his Zoa Energy company.

“Here’s a dope *behind the scenes* look at our @zoaenergy SUPER BOWL PREGAME COMMERCIAL💥🌍🏈🔥,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, alongside a teaser clip. “As ZOA Founders we identified early that we wanted to create and deliver a HEALTHY ENERGY DRINK with an innovative & delicious formulation that will fuel your life on a daily basis. This innovative, healthy formulation did not exist in the market — so we created it ourselves ☑️.”

Johnson, who played college football at University of Miami and won a national championship in 1991, has history with the Super Bowl. He previously introduced the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers during a taped segment shortly before Super Bowl LIV’s kickoff in February 2020.

Amid Sunday’s game, sports fans will see the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals fight for the coveted Lombardi Trophy at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

