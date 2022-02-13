Red Raider Softball picks up two more wins in Houston Invitational

On Saturday, the United Red Storm girls basketball team began their regional tournament by hosting West Prairie in first round play. The Red Storm get the victory, 40-29. United jumped out to a 12-0 first quarter lead as Madison Penn and Reece Bertelsen each had 4 points to jump start the offense. Meanwhile, the defense pitched a first quarter shutout. In the second quarter, the Red Storm used a couple of three-pointers from Karragan Sperry to take a 20-10 lead to halftime. Luci Kane was the star of the third quarter as she scored 7 of the Red Storm 9 points. United was comfortably ahead 29-15 entering the final quarter. West Prairie would outscore United 14-11 in the fourth but the Red Storm used their early lead to take the win. Leading the way for United was Luci Kane, who used a strong second half, to finish with 17 while Madison Penn joined her in double figures with 11. Also scoring was Karragan Sperry with 8 and Reece Bertelsen with 4. The win was the fourth in a row for the Red Storm and they will look to carry that momentum into a Tuesday night matchup with #1 seed Mendon (Unity) at 6pm. The game is the first game of the West Central regional semifinals.

BASKETBALL ・ 16 HOURS AGO