Red Raider Softball picks up two more wins in Houston Invitational

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Texas Tech sophomore outfielder Carson Armijo recorded a pair of game winning hits to help the Red Raiders pick up wins over UTSA and Houston in the Houston Invitational Saturday. The Red Raiders (3-0) started off the day with a comeback win against the Roadrunners (0-3),...

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston Herald

Patriots lose two more offensive assistant coaches to the Raiders

The Patriots lost two key assistants Saturday, with wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo agreeing to leave for the Raiders, a source confirmed the Herald. Lombardi has been hired as the Raiders’ new offensive coordinator, while Bricillo will serve in the same capacity he did...
NFL
gwsports.com

Softball Drops Pair at Gamecock Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. - GW softball continued its challenging opening weekend on Saturday, dropping both ends of a doubleheader vs. Power 5 opponents at the Gamecock Invitational. The Buff and Blue fell to host South Carolina, 14-5 in five innings, to begin the day at Carolina Softball Stadium before following with a 6-1 loss to Virginia.
SPORTS
The Commercial Appeal

Penny Hardaway coming out of a coffin? Memphis basketball fans react to upset of Houston

The Memphis men's basketball team has its season-defining win. The Tigers pulled off a 69-59 upset of No. 7 Houston on Saturday for their first true road victory over an AP Top-10 team since 2005. Landers Nolley II led Memphis with a season-high 20 points, and Lester Quinones came up with a clutch 3-pointer to give the Tigers a lead they wouldn't forfeit late in the second half.
Daily Tar Heel

UNC softball picks up another win with 5-0 triumph over Virginia

The North Carolina softball team (3-0) defeated ACC opponent Virginia (2-3), 5-0, in the third game of the weekend Carolina Classic. UNC took an early 1-0 first-inning lead when graduate transfer shortstop Sara Jubas drove in junior infielder Destiny Middleton for a run. The game became a defensive struggle after...
SPORTS
vivathematadors.com

Red Raiders first of two straight home games kicks off with a matchup against TCU

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs 16-5 (5-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders 18-6 (7-4) With only seven games left in the regular season for the Red Raiders things are getting tight in the conference picture. While it’s highly unlikely that Tech wins the conference, winning six out of the next seven games is something that is attainable and could lead to higher seeding in the NCAA tournament. It’s hard to say that finishing second or third in the conference will give the Red Raiders a better matchup in the conference tournament because really every team is going to be a tough matchup that late in the year.
LUBBOCK, TX
Winston-Salem Journal

Thunderbirds pick up two wins over the weekend against the Prowlers

20-15-3, fourth place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League standings. The Thunderbirds defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 5-4 Friday night in Michigan and 7-2 Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The two wins pushed the Thunderbirds back into fourth place. Stars. Thunderbirds goalie Chris Paulin made 45 saves Saturday...
NHL
kgncnewsnow.com

No. 9 Red Raiders rally for win over Horned Frogs

LUBBOCK, Texas – Terrence Shannon, Jr. scored 20 points and Bryson Williams added 16 as No. 9 Texas Tech rallied from being down 13 in the first half to cruise to an 82-69 win over TCU on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech is now 15-0 at home this season with three home games remaining and has won 18 in a row at the USA dating back to last season.
LUBBOCK, TX
dailytitan.com

Titans softball hosts Easton Invitational

Cal State Fullerton’s softball team kicked off its 2022 season this weekend serving as hosts of the Easton Invitational at Anderson Family Field. They suffered a 6-5 loss against Ole Miss before a dominant 13-0 win over Dixie State on Friday. The team had another loss, 7-3, against UC Berkeley and later defeated Colorado State on Saturday, 4-2. CSUF wrapped up play on a high note with a final 5-3 win against the University of San Diego on Sunday.
FULLERTON, CA
texastech.com

Taylor, No. 25 Red Raiders end Florida trip as runner-ups

LUBBOCK, Texas – Amy Taylor recorded her highest finish in her collegiate career Monday to lead No. 25 Texas Tech to a runner-up showing at the Columbia Classic hosted at the Duran Golf Club just outside Orlando, Florida. Taylor closed the two-day, 54-hole event in a tie for second...
heraldstandard.com

Red Raiders cap 4-0 week with win over AG

Uniontown finished off a busy week with a 64-56 victory over visiting Albert Gallatin in a non-section boys basketball clash of Fayette County rivals on Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders, who played four games in six days, will jump right back into action on Monday with their regular-season finale at unbeaten Laurel Highlands.
UNIONTOWN, PA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Softball: Lady Raiders open with big win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Kylee Tapia homered, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored three times as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened the season with a 15-2 win over Jacksonville on Monday in a softball game. Presley Johnston tripled once, singled twice and drove in two runs, and Mallory...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
977wmoi.com

United Red Storm Girls Basketball Picks Up First Postseason Win Since 2016

On Saturday, the United Red Storm girls basketball team began their regional tournament by hosting West Prairie in first round play. The Red Storm get the victory, 40-29. United jumped out to a 12-0 first quarter lead as Madison Penn and Reece Bertelsen each had 4 points to jump start the offense. Meanwhile, the defense pitched a first quarter shutout. In the second quarter, the Red Storm used a couple of three-pointers from Karragan Sperry to take a 20-10 lead to halftime. Luci Kane was the star of the third quarter as she scored 7 of the Red Storm 9 points. United was comfortably ahead 29-15 entering the final quarter. West Prairie would outscore United 14-11 in the fourth but the Red Storm used their early lead to take the win. Leading the way for United was Luci Kane, who used a strong second half, to finish with 17 while Madison Penn joined her in double figures with 11. Also scoring was Karragan Sperry with 8 and Reece Bertelsen with 4. The win was the fourth in a row for the Red Storm and they will look to carry that momentum into a Tuesday night matchup with #1 seed Mendon (Unity) at 6pm. The game is the first game of the West Central regional semifinals.
BASKETBALL
Click2Houston.com

Foster girls win 1st regional championship

Richmond Foster wrestling added another layer of program-building Saturday afternoon, as the Falcons won the first girls regional championship in program history at the Region III-5A meet at Anna High School. For third-year coach Scott Kimball, who was named the Region III-5A Coach of the Year, it’s a huge step...
CYPRESS, TX
The Daily Telegram

Adrian College men's hockey enjoying remarkable season

ADRIAN — When Matt Eller, Grant Baetsen, Andrew McCann, Rex Moe and Trevor Coykendall joined the Adrian College men's hockey program, it was in need of a culture change. The Bulldogs had made six-straight NCAA Division III appearances, including two Frozen Four appearances, but each one finished with a tournament loss and no championship game appearances. ...
ADRIAN, MI

